The Philadelphia Eagles are entering Week 17 with a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

But it doesn’t really matter what happens in the other games if they don’t help themselves first by beating the Washington Football Team.

The Eagles can’t merely show up expecting a free win. They’ll have to bring forth a better effort than they have the past couple weeks to avoid another slow start.

The Birds should be able to get it done. Let’s see if they can live up to expectations.

Here’s some basic information to help guide you through the game:

...

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter!

TWITTER UPDATES