NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 17 Games

Before the seventeeth Sunday of the 2021 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 17 games. You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.

My overall record so far is 125-114. That’s just behind the BGN community, which is 126-113.

Here are the latest suggestions when trying to beat the odds.

NFL WEEK 17 GAMES

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-6) at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM: There’s reason to believe the Eagles aren’t a lock to cover. It’s a division game and teams typically play more competitive than expected after really awful blowout losses. But Washington is still dealing with multiple key absences and the Eagles should be able to do enough to win. It’s just a matter of the Birds covering. I’d rather lean with them than trust in Washington. PICK: Eagles -6

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-14) at NEW YORK JETS: Why would you count on Zach Wilson to come through in this spot? Huge disparity between these starting quarterbacks. PICK: Buccaneers -14

MIAMI DOLPHINS at TENNESSEE TITANS (-3): The Titans aren’t instilling unshakable confidence. The Dolphins are rolling and offer upset potential. PICK: Dolphins +3

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-17): Seventeen points is a lot. Then again, it’s the Jags. But maybe they can get some garbage time production to cover? Screw it. Maybe I’ll regret counting on Trevor Lawrence and that offense against the Pats’ defense. But Mac Jones hasn’t been so hot lately. This could be lower scoring. PICK: Jaguars +17

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (-8): No one trusts the Raiders as far as they can throw them. The Colts have been rolling, largely thanks to Jonathan Taylor. PICK: Colts -8

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-3.5) at CINCINNATI BENGALS: The Chiefs are back. The Bengals will put up a good fight and make it a good game but KC will emerge victorious. PICK: Chiefs -3.5

NEW YORK GIANTS at CHICAGO BEARS (-6): The Giants don’t stand a chance with Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm starting. Chicago offers more competence. PICK: Bears -6

ATLANTA FALCONS at BUFFALO BILLS (-14.5): The Falcons having seven wins is inexplicable. The line here shows that no one actually believes in Atlanta ... and for good reason. Buffalo has the ability to house this team. PICK: Bills -14.5

LOS ANGELES RAMS (-6.5) at BALTIMORE RAVENS: Matthew Stafford hasn’t been looking so hot but the Ravens are just so depleted. PICK: Rams -6.5

HOUSTON TEXANS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-13): The Texans could be in for a “come crashing back to Earth” game after last week’s big upset. Also, watch Trey Lance play well and have people saying “Why didn’t they play him earlier?!” Or, honestly, he could play poorly and SF could still rely on their run game and defense to win. PICK: 49ers -13

DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-7.5): The Chargers are hard to trust but I sense a bounce back after last week’s embarrassing loss. Just when you want to quit them, they pull you back in. PICK: Chargers -7.5

CAROLINA PANTHERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (-6.5): Ugh. The Panthers are trash. But the Saints aren’t looking so hot. I just don’t think I can bet on Carolina. I’d rather count on Sean Payton figuring something out. PICK: Saints -6.5

DETROIT LIONS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-8.5): The Seahawks have obviously been very disappointing and the Lions fight hard. But Detroit is so banged up. They just don’t have the horses right now. PICK: Seahawks -8.5

ARIZONA CARDINALS at DALLAS COWBOYS (-6.5): Don’t bet on Kliff Kingsbury late in the season. His teams collapse. PICK: Cowboys -6.5

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at GREEN BAY PACKERS (-12): Aaron Rodgers is going to stay red hot and help the Eagles clinch a playoff spot by beating Minny. PICK: Packers -12

CLEVELAND BROWNS (-3.5) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS: The Steelers are going to put up a good fight in Big Ben’s last game at Heinz Field. PICK: Steelers +3.5