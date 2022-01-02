Eagles-WFT inactives

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2021 NFL Week 17 game against the Washington Football Team.

The following Eagles players have been designated as INACTIVE: Miles Sanders, Shaun Bradley, Reid Sinnett, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tay Gowan, Le’Raven Clark, and Jack Anderosn.

Sanders was ruled out early in the week. With his absence, the Eagles are down to Boston Scott, Jordan Howard, and Kenneth Gainwell at running back. Howard is officially active, as expected, despite being ruled questionable to play. It’s unclear if his role will be limited at all due to his stinger injury.

Bradley was downgraded to out after being involved in a fender bender on Saturday morning. The Eagles said they’re holding him out as a precautionary measure.

Kary Vincent Jr. is active for his first game with the Eagles.

JaCoby Stevens is active for his first NFL regular season game after being elevated from the practice squad.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

RB Miles Sanders - Injury.

LB Shaun Bradley - Injury.

QB Reid Sinnett - Third quarterback.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu - Depth defensive tackle.

CB Tay Gowan - Depth cornerback.

OT Le’Raven Clark - Depth offensive tackle.

C/G Jack Anderson - Depth offensive lineman.

Washington Football Team Inactive List

Washington will be without starting edge rusher Montez Sweat. Sweat’s brother tragically died in a shooting this week.

The Football Team will also notably be without starting receiver Curtis Samuel, who was ruled questionable to play.

CB William Jackson III

WR Curtis Samuel

DE Montez Sweat

QB Garrett Gilbert

DE James Smith-Williams

LB Milo Eifler

K Brian Johnson