Eagles vs. WFT Week 17 game preview and predictions

With an opportunity to punch their ticket to the playoffs, the Philadelphia Eagles must find a way to beat the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon.

Doing so might not be in a walk in the park. The Eagles only beat WFT by 10 points at home less than two weeks ago and that was when Washington had eleventy billion players on the COVID list. The Football Team also wasn’t coming off a really embarrassing game against Dallas in the national spotlight.

Washington should be expected to put their best foot forward at FedEx Field. Ron Rivera is a veteran coach who will have his guys ready to play.

That being said, there’s still no great reason for the Eagles to lose this game. Washington is still without some key players and Philly fans should be taking over the stands in Landover, Maryland.

The Eagles’ defense has yet to prove they can slow down good quarterbacks but Washington doesn’t have one of those. The Eagles’ offense is missing Miles Sanders but they should still have enough to score enough points in this game. Jalen Hurts has to take care of the ball.

It might not be pretty but the Eagles should win this one. It would be incredibly anticlimactic if they lose and don’t give their fans a chance to root for today’s clinching outcome (Eagles win + SF win or CAR win + GB win).

Just get it done.

For more, check out BGN’s weekly NFL game predictions. For the latest odds, check out our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Suggested format:

Score prediction:

Bold prediction:

My predictions:

Score prediction: 24 to 20, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: Jalen Reagor scores two touchdowns on his 23rd birthday.

Your predictions:

Leave your own score predictions in the comments.