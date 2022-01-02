Eagles announce seven moves ahead of WFT game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced seven moves ahead of their Week 17 game against the Washington Football Team. An overview:

DE Derek Barnett was activated from reserve/COVID-19.

LB Shaun Bradley was downgraded to OUT.

DE Cameron Malveaux and LB JaCoby Stevens were elevated from the practice squad.

WR KeeSean Johnson and CB Craig James were placed on the practice squad COVID list.

K Matt McCrane was signed to the practice squad.

Let’s sort through this on a player-by-player basis.

THE MOVES NOT MADE

The Eagles didn’t elevate Jason Huntley nor Kerryon Johnson from the practice squad, indicating that they’re confident Jordan Howard will be able to play in Washington. With Miles Sanders out, it’s just Howard, Boston Scott, and Kenneth Gainwell as the only three active running backs. Scott might be the favorite to lead the team in carries.

DEREK BARNETT

Barnett was placed on the COVID list earlier this week. After being away from the team and missing practice, his role against Washington might be a little more limited than usual. The Eagles could look to rotate five defensive ends instead of the usual four.

SHAUN BRADLEY

Bradley was involved in a fender bender on Saturday morning and the Eagles are keeping him out of Sunday’s game due to precautionary reasons. Bradley only recently returned to the team after being on the COVID list. His absence hurts the Eagles’ depth at linebacker and special teams.

CAMERON MALVEAUX

With Barnett just returning from IR, the Eagles want to be deeper at defensive end. Malveaux showed some positive flashes in a small sample size against New York last week. He might be better equipped to contribute than Ryan Kerrigan is at this point. Malveaux offer a boost to Philly’s pass rush rotation.

JACOBY STEVENS

Sunday will make his regular season debut on Sunday. The rookie’s call up is related to Bradley being ruled out.

KEESEAN JOHNSON and CRAIG JAMES

Johnson and James are the latest additions to the practice squad COVID list, bringing the Eagles up to four players on there.

MATT MCCRANE

The Eagles first signed McCrane to their practice squad last weekend. He’s back for now to give the Birds more depth at kicker/punter.

RESERVE/COVID-19 LIST

DB Andre Chachere

PRACTICE SQUAD COVID-19 LIST

TE Noah Togiai

WR John Hightower

WR KeeSean Johnson

CB Craig James

See below for a current look at the Eagles’ 2021 practice squad.

Format: Position, player, (times protected this season), [times elevated this season]*

*Not counting COVID-19 elevations.

WR John Hightower (11) [1] — COVID LIST

S Jared Mayden (5) [2]

G/T Kayode Awosika (5)

CB Craig James (3)

CB Mac McCain (3)

LB JaCoby Stevens (2) [1]

TE Noah Togiai (2) — COVID LIST

DT Marvin Wilson (2)

TE Richard Rodgers (1) [2]

DE Cameron Malveaux (1) [1]

RB Jason Huntley (1)

RB Kerryon Johnson

OL Luke Juriga

OT Casey Tucker

WR KeeSean Johnson

WR Deon Cain

DT Raequan Williams

LB Christian Elliss

{DE Matt Leo — international exemption - doesn’t count towards limit}