The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) are back on the road in Week 17 to play the Washington Football Team (6-9) for the second time in 13 days.
Both team have been able to active a large number of their players and coaches from the COVID/Reserve list since their Week 15 matchup, but Washington did add two important players to that list this week: Antonio Gibson and Ereck Flowers. The Eagles will likely be a few players of their own due to COVID, but perhaps more concerning is the running back room, which will be without Miles Sanders.
Still, the Eagles have a chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs in Week 17, with a few scenarios playing out.
- Eagles win their road game against the Washington Football Team
- New Orleans Saints lose their home game against the Carolina Panthers ... OR ... the San Francisco 49ers win their home game against the Houston Texans
- Minnesota Vikings lose their road game against the Green Bay Packers
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.
TV Coverage Map
You get the Eagles game if you’re in the BLUE on the map (via 506Sports.com) below.
TV Schedule
Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022
Time: 1:00 PM Eastern
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake (field reporter)
Referee: Clete Blakeman (Eagles are 9-4 in 13 games as field judge and referee.)
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
NFL Network replay: TBA
Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | SIRIUS: 138 (Phi.), 83 (Was.) | XM: 381 (Phi.), 225 (Was.) | SXM App: 825 (Phi.), 831 (Was.)
Online Streaming
Odds
The Eagles are favorites on the road this week, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Philadelphia Eagles: -4.5 (-200)
Washington Football Team: +4.5 (+170)
Over/under: 44.5
History Lesson
Washington leads the all-time series between these teams, 87-80-5, and while they’ve won two of the past three meetings, the Eagles got the most recent win just a couple weeks ago — on a Tuesday night — pulling off a big comeback, 27-17. The last time the Football Team was the home team, they similarly won 27-17 back in Sept. 2020.
BGN Radio Preview Podcast
CLICK HERE or listen below:
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS
Reacts Results
Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.
Social Media Information
BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen
BGN Instagram: Follow @BleedingGreenInsta
BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton
BGN Podcast: Follow @BGN_Radio
Eagles 2021 Regular Season Schedule
Week 1 - at Atlanta Falcons (Sept. 12, 1:00 PM ET, FOX
Week 2 - vs San Francisco 49ers (Sept. 19, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 3 - at Dallas Cowboys (Sept. 27, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN) Monday Night Football
Week 4 - vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Oct. 3, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Week 5 - at Carolina Panthers (Oct. 10, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 6 - vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Oct. 14, 8:20 PM ET, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon) Thursday Night Football
Week 7 - at Las Vegas Raiders (Oct. 24, 4:05 PM ET, FOX)
Week 8 - at Detroit Lions (Oct. 31, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 9 - vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Nov. 7, 4:05 PM ET, CBS)
Week 10 - at Denver Broncos (Nov. 14, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
Week 11 - vs. New Orleans Saints (Nov. 21, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 12 - at New York Giants (Nov. 28, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 13 - at New York Jets (Dec. 5, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Week 14 - BYE WEEK
Week 15 - vs Washington Football team (Dec. 21, 7:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 16 - vs. New York Giants (Dec. 26, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 17 - at Washington Football Team (Jan. 2, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 18 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Jan. 9, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation
Loading comments...