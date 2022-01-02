The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) are back on the road in Week 17 to play the Washington Football Team (6-9) for the second time in 13 days.

Both team have been able to active a large number of their players and coaches from the COVID/Reserve list since their Week 15 matchup, but Washington did add two important players to that list this week: Antonio Gibson and Ereck Flowers. The Eagles will likely be a few players of their own due to COVID, but perhaps more concerning is the running back room, which will be without Miles Sanders.

Still, the Eagles have a chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs in Week 17, with a few scenarios playing out.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Coverage Map

You get the Eagles game if you’re in the BLUE on the map (via 506Sports.com) below.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM Eastern

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Referee: Clete Blakeman (Eagles are 9-4 in 13 games as field judge and referee.)

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

NFL Network replay: TBA

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | SIRIUS: 138 (Phi.), 83 (Was.) | XM: 381 (Phi.), 225 (Was.) | SXM App: 825 (Phi.), 831 (Was.)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

The Eagles are favorites on the road this week, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles: -4.5 (-200)

Washington Football Team: +4.5 (+170)

Over/under: 44.5

History Lesson

Washington leads the all-time series between these teams, 87-80-5, and while they’ve won two of the past three meetings, the Eagles got the most recent win just a couple weeks ago — on a Tuesday night — pulling off a big comeback, 27-17. The last time the Football Team was the home team, they similarly won 27-17 back in Sept. 2020.

BGN Radio Preview Podcast

CLICK HERE or listen below:

Reacts Results

