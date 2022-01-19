Eagles News: Jalen Reagor “has to go”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

11 Eagles who need to be gone in 2022 - NBCSP

Jalen Reagor: Only six WRs in NFL history have been drafted in the first round, started at least 20 games in their first two years and and had fewer than 700 career receiving yards. Only three since 1977: Darrius Heyward-Bey of the Raiders in 2009 and 2010, Nelson Agholor in 2015 and 2016 and Jalen Reagor in 2020 and 2021. Reagor this year became only the sixth WR drafted in the first round since 1977 to start at least 12 games and have fewer than 300 yards and only the third ever who wasn’t a rookie – along with Tex Coulter of the Giants in 1947 and Larry Burton of the Saints in 1976. I don’t care about the $7.84 million cap hit. He has to go. Has to. Come on, Howie!

Eagles questions UNanswered following the 2021 season - BGN

Jalen Hurts threw just 16 TDs this year and his QB rating of 87.2 was 22nd out of 25 NFL QBs. Only Taylor Heinicke (85.9), Ben Roethlisberger (86.9) and Lamar Jackson (87.0), who was injured most of the season, were worse. He has yet to beat a playoff-caliber team and his performance against Tampa in his first playoff game was not encouraging. There’s a reason Sirianni had to change the offense after Week 6 and much of that was because of the limitations of his second-year quarterback. Hurts leaves big plays on the field. He’s inconsistent with his accuracy. He doesn’t have good touch on the deep ball and he can’t seem to find his playmakers when he needs them most. All his deficiencies were on display against Todd Bowles’ defense, who played a million defenders in the box, dropped his defensive backs into soft coverage and dared Hurts to beat them through the air. He couldn’t. The question is, will he get there? And how long should the Eagles wait to find out?

The QB Factory Reboot #44: Jalen Hurts did not help his case in Wild Card game against Bucs - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette and Mark Schofield tried to make sense of Jalen Hurts’ bad performance on Sunday against the Bucs and weighed options for the Birds future. Does Hurts have a future in Philly? Should the Birds trade for Russell Wilson? *Vote for BGN Radio in the Sports Podcast Awards!*

NFL exec predictions for 2022: Quarterback shuffling and trades, coach changes, future teams for Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson - ESPN+

Eagles will shop for a new QB in 2022. Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to the playoffs but struggled at times with accuracy and bailing on the pocket too early. As one NFL personnel evaluator said, “He just doesn’t see it fast enough” as far as diagnosing the defense and making the correct read on time. That’s why, behind aggressive GM Howie Roseman, the Eagles should at least scour the quarterback market. Contention might require it. “When you have three first-round picks and you don’t have a top guy at quarterback, you have to exhaust that option,” an AFC exec said. The Eagles were long rumored to be interested in Houston’s Deshaun Watson, so they could monitor his market once again and see if Watson would be willing to go there. There hasn’t been much momentum around him wanting to do that, though. (Watson has been accused of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior in 22 active lawsuits, and there would obviously need to be clarity on that situation before such a move.)

Joe Banner: Jalen Hurts remains a question mark. Might the Eagles take a QB in the middle of the NFL draft? - Inquirer

have serious concerns about being able to say yes to that, and that is the exact question. Whether it’s us talking or the team talking. That’s the question. We anticipate progress, it’s virtually guaranteed that he’ll make progress. Can he actually get to the point where he can beat good teams? My answer is that I’m seriously doubting it, but I would sure love to be in a position where I could accumulate even more information before I had to make an absolute decision. That’s why I lean toward the probability that he gets another year, for two reasons. One is, and I haven’t started studying myself yet, I’m really relying on reports, but the indication is the pool of quarterbacks isn’t what you’d hope it would be. And the fact that they’d definitely like to have more information before making such an important decision that you can’t turn back from. But if you asked me my guess, I’d say I think it’s more likely that his ceiling isn’t as high as you need it to be. I’m saying that — and I know this is true from Jeff and Howie’s perspective — you’re playing the games to win the Super Bowl. They’re not satisfied to just get in the playoffs or win a round. I’m sure they feel good about the progress they made this season, but that’s not their goal. Their goal is to win Super Bowls. So when you say to me, “If he improves, do you think you get to that level?” That’s what I’m talking about. Can he get to the point where he legitimately has you among the better teams in the league over a period of time. Based on what I’ve seen and what I know, I’d have a hard time saying yes to that question right now.

Grading Eagles’ Nick Sirianni after 1st-year playoff run | Examining play-calling, leadership, more - NJ.com

Sirianni should be commended for the growth he showed as a first-time head coach and play-caller in the second half of the season. His future looks bright in Philadelphia, and that outlook should only improve as the roster continues to be built his image. The young roster and coaching staff need to undergo some tweaks here and there, but for the most part, there’s a solid base cultivated within both groups. Sirianni has come a long way since being mocked for his early press conferences (which didn’t matter) and his awkward “flower power” monologue. He should receive some NFL Coach of the Year votes, and deservedly so. Like Lurie’s first four head-coaching hires, Sirianni made the playoffs within his first two years on the job, and he set multiple franchise records in the process. This season was a strong start for the head coach. OVERALL GRADE: B

Houston Texans Coaching News: Jonathan Gannon Interviewed - Battle Red Blog

Of course, the Eagles were just destroyed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. The Bucs stalled Philly’s front four with an elite offensive line and quick-passed their way down the field. But one game should not be the end of the discussion for a head coaching candidate, and Gannon has been rewarded with an interview for the Texans’ head coaching job. Houston requested an interview yesterday with Gannon yesterday and will reportedly meet with him this morning.

Your Minnesota Vikings Head Coach and General Manager Search Tracker - Daily Norseman

And you can make it a party of five, as the Vikings have submitted a request to interview Brandon Brown, the Director of Player Personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles. (UPDATE: This interview was conducted on Tuesday, 18 January.)

Zach Ertz: We still have unfinished business and I’d love to be a part of it - PFT

“I still feel like we have unfinished business as a team. I would love to be a part of it,” Ertz said, via Alex Weiner of SI.com. “But that just might be out of my control.” Ertz, who turned 31 in November, should be in demand for any team that needs a tight end this offseason.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott issues apology for comments about referees - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys lost on Sunday afternoon and when they did their season officially ended. As you can imagine emotions have been running high ever since. Tempers were flaring for the Cowboys themselves as they dealt with the cold reality of yet another year ending in a bitter loss. Surprisingly among them was Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott who not only blamed officials in the aftermath of the defeat, but also had a disparaging remark about them. Prescott was asked on Sunday night about debris that was being thrown onto the field by upset fans. When it was clarified for him that fans were throwing these things at officials he said “credit to them” which caught a lot of people by surprise. Dak has always been incredibly polished when speaking publicly so for him to say something so out of character, granted with emotions running high, was called out by many.

Giants to interview Chiefs’ Ryan Poles for the second time on Wednesday - Big Blue View

The New York Giants continue to conduct their search for a new general manager at a brisk pace. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Giants will have a second interview with Kansas City Chiefs Executive Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Poles on Wednesday.

Derek Carr trade? Potential landing spots for the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback - NFL.com

Ron Rivera has toiled through the past two seasons with starts under center from Alex Smith, Kyle Allen, Dwayne Haskins, Garrett Gilbert and Taylor Heinicke. Ryan Fitzpatrick, signed last offseason to stabilize the position, was lost to a hip injury in Week 1. Heinicke has a decade-plus career ahead as a high-end backup and spot starter, but Washington shouldn’t hesitate on finding a juicier option. Carr’s leadership and play would mesh well with Rivera’s desire to attach himself to a trusty veteran. It’s hard to take this club seriously if it fails to heat-seek a proven arm.

Tom Brady’s new clothing line is so Tom Brady it hurts - SB Nation

Nobody is going to confuse Tom Brady with the world’s most exciting or interesting man, but we didn’t really expect this either. After three years of curation, development and testing, Brady unveiled his brand new clothing line “BRADY.”

Off Day Debrief #72: Cardinals look lost + Power Ranking remaining quarterbacks - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guerrera and Brandon Lee Gowton react to the Rams blowing the doors off the Cardinals with Blake Allen Murphy of Revenge of the Birds, and power ranking the QBs left in the playoffs. How can Kyler Murray look so lost out there? Does Kliff Kingsbury deserve to be back next year? How much better do we feel about the Rams? Is it possible Tom Brady isn’t the best QB left in the playoffs? MVPs and LVPs of the week.

What you need to know about Biden’s free rapid test program - Recode

The White House’s long-awaited website for ordering free Covid-19 rapid tests is finally live. The new page, covidtests.gov, arrives amid a shortage of rapid tests and a surge in Covid-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant. While this new program isn’t flawless, flooding the country with easily accessible rapid tests could be a powerful tool to fight the pandemic.

