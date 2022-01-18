2022 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the top 24 picks

Let the speculation begin! With the Eagles offseason fully underway, we look towards the 2022 NFL Draft where Philadelphia currently owns three of the first 19 selections. Here’s a look at how the first round might play out for all the teams that are no longer playing this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars- Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon: The Jaguars have holes all over their team, but drafting a blue chip pass rusher is a no-brainer move as they continue rebuilding. Detroit Lions- Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan: The Lions stay in state with this pick. Aidan Hutchinson had one of the best seasons ever by a college defender and his high motor and physicality will help set the tone on Detroit’s defense. Houston Texans- Evan Neal, Offensive Tackle, Alabama: The Texans need to add quality players anywhere they can and Neal can slot in at tackle or guard on a young, but promising offensive line. New York Jets- George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue: The Jets desperately need some pass rushing help. George Karlaftis will combine with Quinnen Williams and a returning Carl Lawson to help the Jets defense take the next step. New York Giants- Ikem Ekwonu, Offensive Tackle, NC State: The Giants have a lot of question marks this offseason, but adding a player like Ikem Ekwonu to their offensive line can provide a lot of answers. Carolina Panthers- Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State: The Panthers are wasting their offensive skill players if they can’t block anyone up front. Charles Cross will make things easier for whoever is playing quarterback next fall. New York Giants (From Chicago)- Derek Stingley Junior, Cornerback, LSU: The Giants add another playmaker to their young secondary. Derek Stingley is a gamechanger regardless of scheme. Atlanta Falcons- Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Notre Dame: Drafting a safety in the top ten will be a hot topic all offseason, but Kyle Hamilton is the sort of talent that can completely turn a defense around. Denver Broncos- Jordan Davis, Defensive Lineman, Georgia: The Broncos can add a unique talent to their defensive line with Jordan Davis, who will make lives easier for anyone who lines up next to him. New York Jets (From Seattle)- Kenyon Green, Offensive Guard, Texas A&M: The Jets have spent a first round pick on a physical offensive lineman two years in a row now with Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker. Make it three years in a row with Kenyon Green to keep turning the Jets line into a tough, formidable unit. Washington Football Team- Andrew Booth Junior, Cornerback, Clemson: WFT has a ton of talent all over their defense and Andrew Booth Junior could be a finishing piece with the speed and physicality he would bring to their secondary. Minnesota Vikings- DeMarvin Leal, Defensive Lineman, Texas A&M: Outlooks will change for the Vikings as their coaching search progresses, but at this point it is always a winning bet to slot a high upside, versatile defensive lineman on the team. Cleveland Browns-David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan: Who knows what kind of changes the Browns will be going through after a disappointing year 2 in the Kevin Stefanksi era. One thing is for sure: You can never have too many pass rushers. Baltimore Ravens- Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC: The Ravens were plagued by health problems this year and their consolation is one of the most talented offensive players in the class. Drake London’s size, speed, and ball skills would combine with Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Rashod Bateman, and Hollywood Brown to form a dangerous offense. Philadelphia Eagles (From Miami)- Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa: Tyler Linderbaum is arguably the best center prospect since Travis Frederick and this should be a no brainer pick for a team that places so much value on the offensive line. Jason Kelce’s future is always up in the air and Landon Dickerson looks like a natural at guard, so drafting Linderbaum as the heir-apparent at center feels like the right move. Philadelphia Eagles (From Indianapolis)- Devin Lloyd, Linebacker, Utah: This needs to be the year that Howie Roseman places some value on linebacker. While the Eagles got serviceable play in the second half of the year from TJ Edwards and Alex Singleton, they need an athletic presence at the second level of their defense. Devin Lloyd’s adeptness as a coverage linebacker mixed with his rare instincts against the run would give the Eagles a type of defender they haven’t had in a very long time. Los Angeles Chargers- Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, Ohio State: The Chargers are right on the cusp of being a contender and continuing to surround Justin Herbert with weapons feels like the right move. Garrett Wilson is a polished, savvy receiver who would be quite dangerous lining up next to Keenan Allen. New Orleans Saints- Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State: Chris Olave might be the best pure deep threat in this class and would add a much needed field stretching element to the Saints offense. Philadelphia Eagles- Ahmad Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati: The Eagles got some excellent play out of Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox this year, but that second outside cornerback spot needs serious upgrading. Ahmad Gardner is a cover cornerback through and through, giving the Eagles as good of a cornerback trio as any team in the league. Pittsburgh Steelers- Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State: The Steelers defense is talented but got embarrassed against top offenses this year. Jaquan Brisker is an athletic, tone setting safety who would turn thrive in this defense. New England Patriots- Nakobe Dean, Linebacker, Georgia: Nakobe Dean’s speed and versatility is exactly what the Patriots need on a defense that feels slow and undynamic. Dean would be an excellent defensive chess piece for Belichick. Las Vegas Raiders-Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas: Derek Carr had his best season as a pro despite coaching and personnel upheaval around him. Whether or not Carr sticks around in Vegas for another year is unclear, but the Raiders could add a legit playmaker at receiver with Treylon Burks in the mix. Arizona Cardinals- Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver, Penn State: The Cardinals got embarrassed in the playoffs and have some serious looking in the mirror to do. On offense, they have talent, but AJ Green was on a one year deal, Christian Kirk is a pending free agent, and Nuk Hopkins has been dealing with injuries. Jahan Dotson is a skilled route runner with excellent speed. He could be part of a new look receiver group in Arizona to help Kyler Murray take another step. Dallas Cowboys- Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida: The Dallas Cowboys defense was a much better unit in 2021, but could still improve quite a bit. Kaiir Elam is a physical cover cornerback who would fit well into Dan Quinn’s defense and complement Trevon Diggs very well in the Cowboys secondary.

Note on quarterbacks: As is pretty obvious, no quarterbacks were named in this mock draft. Right now, the 2022 QB class feels weak compared to classes of the past. While there is plenty to like about guys like Malik Willis, Matt Corral, Kenny Pickett and Carson Strong, there are also a ton of question marks for each guy that could be answered over the course of the offseason. As of now, there is not a quarterback who feels like a slam dunk pick early in the draft.