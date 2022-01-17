Eagles receive third head coach interview request for Jonathan Gannon

Last offseason, Jonathan Gannon was in demand as a defensive coordinator candidate.

This offseason, Jonathan Gannon is in demand as a head coaching candidate.

The Houston Texans are the latest team to request an interview with Gannon, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter. The Eagles previously received requests from the Denver Broncos and the Minnesota Vikings.

Unlike the Broncos and Vikings openings, Gannon lacks an obvious, first-glance connection to the Houston vacancy. Upon further inspection, it’s probably worth pointing out that Texans general manager Nick Caserio and Gannon are both from Ohio and attended Cleveland-area high schools. It might also be worth noting that Caserio comes from the New England Patriots, where he overlapped with Josh McDaniels for a long time. And McDaniels brought Gannon to Indianapolis before he dipped out on the Colts.

Gannon’s ties to three different openings seemingly give him a decent chance to land at one of the jobs he’s interviewing for. There seems to be a sense that he might be a better head coach than he is a defensive coordinator.

There are quite a number of Eagles fans who wouldn’t exactly mind if Gannon got hired away this offseason. Especially when there are some intriguing replacement options available to them such as Vic Fangio, Brian Flores, and Mike Zimmer.

We’ve yet to see the hiring cycle really heat up so we’re left waiting to see if Gannon will be back or not. In the meantime, it’s looking like there’s a realistic chance he could be gone.