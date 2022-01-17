Eagles vs. Buccaneers snap count analysis: DeVonta Smith criminally underutilized

Time to analyze the Philadelphia Eagles’ snap counts from their wild card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
OFFENSE
- Tough to have most of the offensive line and the starting quarterback play the entire game and be held pointless before garbage time.
- DeVonta Smith inexplicably didn’t see a target until 1:55 remaining in the second quarter. And since that play got wiped out by a penalty, he didn’t have his first catch until 1:13 in the second quarter. There’s just no good excuse for this. Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts both deserve blame. I’m very, very curious to see what Smith looks like with a quarterback who is willing to force-feed him. Smith ended up 11 targets but most of them came after the game was decided.
DeVonta Smith fired up on the bench towards Reagor? #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/dI4Bc0kT27— Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) January 16, 2022
- Quez Watkins only had two grabs for 35 yards but he could’ve had a bigger day if 1) Hurts saw him streaking down the field earlier in the game and 2) Hurts didn’t overthrow him wide open later in the game. Some of the receivers on this team might look a lot better with an improved passer.
- Jalen Reagor had the same amount of yards (2) as he did fumbles (2) in this game. He is a total bust and there is no good reason for the Eagles to have him suit up for them again.
- Lane Johnson left the game early with a knee injury. Le’Raven Clark played in his place.
- Kenneth Gainwell mostly produced in garbage time with one carry for six yards and five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles need to get him more involved in Year 2.
- Miles Sanders was stifled on the ground with his seven carries going for just 16 yards (2.3 average). He caught three passes for 12 yards.
- Jordan Howard didn’t have a single carry in this game. He did catch a pass that went for seven yards.
- Boston Scott’s sole carry went for 34 yards and a touchdown in garbage time.
- Greg Ward left the game early with a back injury.
- Richard Rodgers likely played in his last game with the Eagles.
- KeeSean Johnson didn’t see a touch or a target but he did play two snaps in his Eagles debut.
DEFENSE
- Rodney McLeod might’ve very well played his last game with the Eagles.
- Alex Singleton filled up the stat sheet with a team-high 16 total tackles, including four TFLs. Also had a QB hit.
- Derek Barnett notching half a sack brought him up to 2.5 sacks in 17 games this season. He has 4.5 sacks in his last 25 games. He’s easily had more inadvisable penalties during that stretch, such as the roughing the passer he had on Tom Brady.
- Fletcher Cox has 4.5 sacks in his last 22 games. He didn’t notch a sack or a QB hit on Brady.
- Javon Hargrave finished the season with 8.5 sacks. A little disappointing he didn’t get to double-digits after such a hot start but still a good season for him.
- T.J. Edwards left the game with an injury and did not return.
- Ryan Kerrigan randomly had a game to remember after doing nothing all season long. Kerrigan took advantage of an injured Tristan Wirfs and his backup to rack up 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss. Hopefully the Eagles will not be convinced to bring him back.
- Edwards’ injury allowed Shaun Bradley to see more playing time than usual.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Josiah Scott logged two special teams tackles. He had a nice one that stood out on punt coverage.
- One special teams snap for Andre Dillard. Tough look for Howie Roseman when the 2019 first-round selection that he traded up for is essentially a healthy scratch in a playoff game a few years later.
DID NOT PLAY
INACTIVE: Josh Sweat, Nate Herbig, Reid Sinnett, Tay Gowan, Kary Vincent Jr.
ACTIVE: Gardner Minshew, Kayode Awosika, Jack Anderson
- In case you missed it, it was revealed that Sweat was hospitalized due to a “life-threatening situation” early last week. The Eagles said it was determined by doctors that he was unable to safely play in Tampa.
Loading comments...