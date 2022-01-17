NFL Playoffs: Cardinals vs. Rams

The final matchup of Super Wild Card Weekend is a Monday Night Football playoff game featuring the Arizona Cardinals (11-6) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-5).

The Rams lead the all-time regular season series between these teams, 45-39-2, and have also won nine of the past 10 meetings. They last faced off in mid-December with the Rams winning on the road, 30-23, but the Cardinals did get a win earlier in the season in California, 37-20. They’ve only faced each other one other time in the postseason, back in 1975, with the Rams winning at home, 35-23.

Here’s everything you need to know about Monday night’s game.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN | ABC

Online Streaming: ESPN+ | FuboTV

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (Az.), 83 (LAR), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Az.), 225 (LAR), 88 (National) | SXM App: 800 (Az.), 818 (LAR)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Arizona Cardinals: +4 (+160)

Los Angeles Rams: -4 (-190)

Over/under: 49.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Cardinals: www.RevengeoftheBirds.com

Rams: www.TurfShowTimes.com

