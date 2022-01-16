Cowboys losing in hilarious fashion takes some sting out of the Eagles’ elimination

Well, Sunday wasn’t ALL bad for Philadelphia Eagles fans.

While there’s really no sugarcoating the Birds essentially getting blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at least there’s some solace to be had in the Dallas Cowboys also being eliminated from the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Despite entering their wild card home game as three-point favorites, the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

Whereas the Eagles were playing with “house money” to some extent, the Cowboys were viewed as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. And they couldn’t even get out of the first round.

Gee, who could’ve guessed Mike McCarthy would be involved in playoff disappointment?

I mean ... LOL:

How the Cowboys season ended…

pic.twitter.com/tZd93Epc7s — PFF (@PFF) January 17, 2022

The Cowboys’ elimination only lengthens their streak of failing to appear in the NFC Championship Game.

The last time they made it? That was all the way back in the 1995 season.

There are only two teams with a longer NFC Championship Game drought: the Detroit Lions and the Washington Football Team.

Nice company you’ve got there, Cowboys.