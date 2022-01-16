NFL insider doesn’t expect Eagles to target big name quarterback

Eagles fans are eagerly (and nervously?) anticipating this afternoon’s playoff matchup with the Buccaneers. It remains to be seen how second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts will perform in his first ever NFL playoff action, but it appears he’s done enough in the 2021 season to convince the organization that he should be the team’s quarterback for 2022 and perhaps beyond.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport gave his take on Hurts’ status in the franchise’s plan this morning:

From @NFLGameday: #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has gone a long way toward stating his case to being the franchise QB in Philly. pic.twitter.com/MqnDN7djkU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022

According to Rapoport, he doesn’t expect to see the Eagles target a big game veteran quarterback via trade this upcoming offseason. The Birds were repeatedly in rumors about acquiring Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson over the last several months. Hall of Fame-bound quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson could have new homes next season too.

The Eagles fan base may not be 100 percent behind Hurts as a franchise guy at the moment, but a strong performance against Tampa Bay and an upset win would go a long way to solidifying his standing in Philadelphia.