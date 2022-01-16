 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Eagles-Buccaneers second quarter score updates

After the first quarter, the Eagles trail the Bucs by a score of 14 to 0.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

This is your second quarter thread for the 2022 NFL playoffs wild card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Join the discussion in the comments below.

Here’s some basic information to help guide you through the game:

...

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter!

TWITTER UPDATES

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...