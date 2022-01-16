The moment has arrived.

For the first time since January 5, 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles are back in a playoff game. Feels kinda nice, right? Especially when many did not even expect a postseason berth entering the season.

So, in some ways, this game can be viewed as the Eagles are playing with house money. But don’t tell the players that. Because they’ll be going all out to upset Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions.

Beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be easy. But winning in the playoffs rarely is.

Let’s see if the Birds can defy expectations at another step.

Here’s some basic information to help guide you through the game:

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter!

