Eagles-Buccaneers inactives: Josh Sweat OUT in aftermath of “life-threatening situation”

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

The following Eagles players have been designated as INACTIVE: Josh Sweat, Nate Herbig, Reid Sinnett, Tay Gowan, and Kary Vincent Jr.

Sweat and Herbig were ruled questionable on the final injury report. Sweat missed practice all week due to illness while Herbig missed Friday’s practice due to his ankle issue. Both of them being out is obviously bad news for the Birds. Sweat is Philly’s best edge rusher (and tied for the team lead in sacks) and Herbig is the current starter at right guard.

Eagles PR issued the following statement about Sweat:

On Tuesday night, Josh Sweat was admitted to the hospital. He underwent an emergency procedure due to the severity of the matter. The doctors addressed a life-threatening situation. In the following days, Josh and our medical team did everything possible to help him return to play. He improved every day but it was determined by the doctors today that he was not quite ready. The fact that Josh came so close to playing is a credit to his toughness and our medical staff.

Wow, yikes. Good to hear Sweat is OK after a very scary situation.

When asked a followup if the issue was his appendix (as some have speculated), the Eagles said it was not.

With Sweat out, the Eagles are left with the following players at defensive end: Derek Barnett, Ryan Kerrigan, Tarron Jackson, and Cameron Malveaux. Barnett is an obviously frustrating and underwhelming player. Kerrigan has basically been invisible all year. Jackson has shown some upside but also had rookie struggles. Malveaux is a journeyman who was called up from the practice squad.

The Eagles could look at play Fletcher Cox and/or Milton Williams more at defensive end in an effort to get both players on the field (along Javon Hargrave) more often.

As for Herbig’s replacement, Sua Opeta figures to start in place of him. Opeta has demonstrated competency in the past but it’s never ideal to be down to a third-string option on the offensive line. Especially going up against some tough interior defenders in Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh.

At a macro level, the Eagles are built to win through the trenches. So, again, not good to be weakened in that critical area.

All the other inactive players are healthy scratches.

Andre Chachere is interestingly a healthy scratch for the first time all year.

Jason Huntley is inactive despite being signed from the practice squad to the active roster earlier in the week. Shame that the Eagles will not be utilizing their best kick returner.

KeeSean Johnson is active for his first game with the Eagles after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad. As the fifth receiver, he’ll contribute on special teams.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

DE Josh Sweat - Illness.

OG Nate Herbig - Injury.

RB Jason Huntley - Fifth running back.

DB Andre Chachere - Depth defensive back.

QB Reid Sinnett - Third quarterback.

CB Tay Gowan - Depth cornerback.

CB Kary Vincent Jr. - Depth cornerback.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactive List

Bucs starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is OUT after being ruled questionable to play. Fellow Bucs starting cornerback Carlton Davis is ACTIVE despite being ruled questionable.

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

RB Ronald Jones

WR Cyril Grayson

RB Kenjon Barner (Oh, hey!)

TE Codey McElroy

QB Kyle Trask

OL Nick Leverett