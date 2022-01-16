NFL Playoffs: Steelers vs. Chiefs

Super Wild Card Weekend continues with a Sunday Night Football playoff matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) and the Kansas City Chiefs (12-5).
The Steelers lead the all-time regular season series between these teams, 22-12, but the Chiefs have won the past two meetings. They last met just a couple weeks ago in Kansas City, with the Chiefs getting a big home win, 36-10. It’s been quite a bit longer since the teams met in the postseason, and the all-time playoff series between them is tied at one game apiece. Most recently, the Steelers won in Kansas City during the divisional round of the 2016 playoffs, 18-16.
Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s night game.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: NBC
Online Streaming: Peacock | FuboTV
Location: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO
Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (Pit.), 85 (KC), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (Pit.), 227 (KC), 88 (National) | SXM App: 826 (Pit.), 815 (KC)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook
Pittsburgh Steelers: +12.5 (+460)
Kansas City Chiefs: -12.5 (-650)
Over/under: 46 points
This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!
