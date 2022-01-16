Super Wild Card Weekend: Cowboys vs. 49ers

The 2021 NFL postseason will continue on Sunday afternoon with a late game featuring the San Francisco 49ers (10-7) on the road against the Dallas Cowboys (12-5).

San Francisco leads the all-time regular season series between these teams, 15-14-1, but Dallas has won the past three meetings. Most recently, they played each other down in Texas in Dec. 2020, with the Cowboys getting a home win, 41-33.

They’re also no strangers to meeting in the postseason, although conversely, the Cowboys lead the all-time playoff series between them, 5-2. The last time they played each other in the postseason was in 1995, with the Niners winning 38-28 at home to claim the NFC Championship and then, ultimately, win the Super Bowl. The year before that, the Cowboys got the home playoff win over the Niners, 38-21, to win the NFC Championship and go on to win the Super Bowl. The playoff rivalry between these teams has been dormant for 27 years but is back in full force this weekend.

There are former Eagles on both sidelines in this matchup, including RB Corey Clement for the Cowboys, and WR River Cracraft for the Niners.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s late game.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Game time: 4:40 PM EST

Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: FuboTV | Paramount+

Location: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (SF), 81 (Dal.), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (SF), 226 (Dal.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 827 (SF), 808 (Dal.)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

San Francisco 49ers: +3 (+135)

Dallas Cowboys: -3 (-155)

Over/under: 50.5 points

Poll Which bet do you like more? Niners +3

Cowboys -3 vote view results 0% Niners +3 (0 votes)

0% Cowboys -3 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

SB Nation Blogs

49ers: www.NinersNation.com

Cowboys: www.BloggingTheBoys.com

Reacts Results

Open thread: Discuss Sunday’s late game in the comments below.