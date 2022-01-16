Few would have imagined that the Philadelphia Eagles, who began their 2021 NFL season with a new head coach, second-year QB, one of the youngest skill groups in the league, and a 2-5 record, would end up in the playoffs. But, here we are!

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-8) will play their first postseason game under Nick Sirianni on the road against the reigning Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) early Sunday afternoon.

These teams are no strangers, having played each other back in Week 6, but also don’t think that Tom Brady forgot the last time the Eagles got in his way of winning another Super Bowl. While Philly took until later in the season to find their identity on offense — and became a heart attack-inducing second-half team — their run game has ascended to the top of the NFL. The Buccaneers have some of the best and most-veteran lineman on defense, but it’ll still take some effort to try and contain what the Eagles have built in the second-half of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM Eastern

Channel: FOX

Referee: Craig Wrolstad (Eagles are 8-7 in 15 games as field judge and referee.)

Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (Phi.), 81 (TB), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (Phi.), 226 (TB), 88 (National) | SXM App: 826 (Phi.), 829 (TB)

Online Streaming

The Eagles are big underdogs on the road this week, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles: +7.5 (-110)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: -7.5 (-110)

Over/under: 46

History Lesson

The all-time series between these teams is tied both in the regular season (8-8) and in the postseason (2-2). The Eagles most recently played down in Tampa back in mid-October in what was a disastrous game for Philly, but one that served as the catalyst for their offensive shift. These teams last faced off in the playoffs back in 2003, with the Eagles winning 27-10, and the last postseason game they played in Tampa, was back in 1979 with the Bucs getting a home win, 24-17.

BGN Radio Preview Podcast

Reacts Results

