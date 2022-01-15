Super Wild Card Weekend: Saturday double header

Happy Postseason!

The first matchup of the 2021 playoffs will feature the Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7). These teams last faced off just a couple months ago in Las Vegas, with the Bengals getting a big road win, 32-13. Saturday’s game will mark the third time they’ve faced each other in the postseason, with the Raiders winning both previous meetings, most recently in 1991 — also the year of Cincinnati’s last playoff win, during the wild card round ahead of their divisional round loss to the Raiders.

Former Eagles in this game are both on the Raiders, WR DeSean Jackson and TE Derek Carrier, who was just activated off IR.

For the night game, the New England Patriots (10-7) are on the road against the Buffalo Bills (11-6). This will be the third times these divisional rivals will play each other in just over a month, with the Patriots winning their first matchup, 14-10, and the Bills winning a couple weeks later, 33-21. These teams have only met one time in the postseason, back in 1963, with New England winning in Buffalo, 26-8.

There are several former Eagles on both teams, including WR Nelson Agholor and SAF Jalen Mills for the Patriots, and OL Ryan Bates and SAF Jordan Poyer for the Bills.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s games.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Game time: 4:35 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Online Streaming: FuboTV | Peacock

Location: Paul Brown Stadium | Cincinnati, OH

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (LV), 85 (Cin.), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (LV), 226 (Cin.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 816 (LV), 806 (Cin.)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook

Las Vegas Raiders: +5 (+180)

Cincinnati Bengals: -5 (-220)

Over/under: 48.5 points

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: FuboTV | Paramount+

Location: Highmark Stadium | Buffalo, NY

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (NE), 81 (Buf.), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (NE), 227 (Buf.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 821 (NE), 803 (Buf.)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

New England Patriots: +4 (+170)

Buffalo Bills: -4 (-220)

Over/under: 44 points

