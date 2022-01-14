Miles Sanders says he’s ready to play in Eagles vs. Buccaneers

The Philadelphia Eagles will be getting some reinforcements in the backfield this weekend. Miles Sanders, who’s missed the last two games with a broken bone in his hand, looks set to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday:

Miles Sanders on if he’s playing in #Eagles vs. Buccaneers:



“Yessir. Absolutely.” pic.twitter.com/yOKxVaZdHP — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) January 14, 2022

The Eagles led the NFL in rushing yards in 2021 and broke the franchise’s all-time rushing record. Sanders was a huge part of that along with Jalen Hurts, Jordan Howard, Boston Scott and Kenny Gainwell. Sanders is unquestionably the Eagles’ most talented runner. I will be levitating if he breaks off one his monster runs where he has a 60-plus yard touchdown.

Again, it’s great that Sanders is back, but the issue of that broken bone hasn’t totally gone away:

Miles Sanders was asked if he still has the same hand strength after suffering the fracture and if he’ll be able to catch the ball.



“It’s good enough to play.”#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) January 14, 2022

Props to Sanders gritting it out in the biggest game of his pro career. Here’s to hoping that the injury won’t hamper him in Tampa as the Eagles likely look to lean on their running game to pull off an upset.