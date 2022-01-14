Eagles-Buccaneers Final Injury Report: Josh Sweat and Nate Herbig questionable

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their wild card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Two players were ruled QUESTIONABLE: Josh Sweat and Nate Herbig.

Sweat did not practice all week due to illness. Nick Sirianni said Sweat “had some abdominal pain early in the week, but he’s getting a little bit better each day.” It’s not often that Eagles players play a full workload after missing an entire week of practice. The last example of a player missing three days of practice due to illness was Boston Scott ahead of the New York Jets game. Scott was active for that matchup but only played four total snaps (one offensive, three special teams). Of course, Sweat is a more critical player at a position with less depth in a very important game. So, not identical situations. It would obviously be a big loss for the Eagles if Sweat can’t play considering he’s tied with Javon Hargrave as their sack leader.

Herbig was listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday but didn’t practice on Friday. His status bears watching. If he can’t start at right guard, the Eagles figure to use Sua Opeta in that spot. Jack Anderson, who only played his first NFL snaps last week, could be the top backup at guard behind Opeta and Landon Dickerson.

Everyone else on the active roster is ready to play. This includes Miles Sanders, which is good news. Nick Sirianni said there will be “no limitations” in how the team uses Sanders, but one must wonder about the running back’s effectiveness in certain areas. How will Sanders’ injury impact his pass-protecting, his pass-catching, and his ball-security? Sanders said his recovery is at a point where “it’s good enough to play” but he didn’t indicate he’s quite at 100%.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

QUESTIONABLE

OG Nate Herbig (ankle)

DE Josh Sweat (illness)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

OG Brandon Brooks

TE Jason Croom

T/G Jack Driscoll

DE Brandon Graham

TE Tyree Jackson

OG Isaac Seumalo

LB Davion Taylor

T/G Brett Toth

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The Bucs ruled out No. 2 running back Ronald Jones and backup wide receiver Cyril Grayson Jr., who had six catches for 81 yard and a touchdown in Week 17.

Starting cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Sean Murphy-Bunting are both questionable to play. Davis was a new addition to the report on Friday; he was listed as limited with a back issue. Something to monitor. SMB, meanwhile, was limited in practice all week long. Could be a boost to the Eagles’ passing game if they can’t play.

The Bucs will potentially activate three key players from injured reserve in Leonard Fournette, Lavonte David, and Giovani Bernard.

OUT

WR Cyril Grayson Jr. (hamstring)

RB Ronald Jones II (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Carlton Davis III (back)

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hamstring)

WR Justin Watson (quadricep)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

RB Giovani Bernard (activation window is open)

LB Lavonte David (activation window is open)

RB Leonard Fournette (activation window is open)

WR Chris Godwin

OG Sadarius Hutcherson

DL Patrick O’Connor

CB Richard Sherman