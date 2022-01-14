Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson receive All-Pro recognition

The Eagles’ offensive line has been the driving force of the Birds’ league-leading rushing attack. All of the players who’ve lined up for the Eagles there this season deserve credit, as does offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland. Two of the linemen, thankfully, are getting their props and respect nationally. Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson have been selected as All-Pros for the 2021 season:

The legend continues.



Jason Kelce has been named first-team All-Pro!#WPMOYChallenge Kelce pic.twitter.com/zBaQJ9jUsq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 14, 2022

Paving the Lane to more accolades @LaneJohnson65 has been named second-team All-Pro.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/kxj1Hweg8V — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 14, 2022

What a year it was for Johnson. The dude missed multiple games while dealing with mental health issues, mauled every opponent he faced when he returned to the field and picked up a Second-Team All-Pro nod. Johnson was previously a First-Team All-Pro tackle during the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl season. This is his first Second-Team All-Pro selection.

As for the other guy, what more can be said about Jason Kelce? He’s the heart and soul of the Eagles’ organization. Hell, he’s the heart and soul of the entire city itself. Kelce, in his age-34 season, is playing the best football of his career while continuing to pad his Hall of Fame case. This will be Kelce’s fourth First-Team All-Pro selection after being selected three-consecutive times from 2017 to 2019.

Jason Kelce is the fourth center since the 1970 @NFL merger to be named first-team All-Pro four times in their career, joining Dermontti Dawson (six), Mike Webster (five) and Dwight Stephenson.



Dawson, Webster and Stephenson are all members of the @ProFootballHOF.#FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) January 14, 2022

I can’t wait for Eagles fans to descend upon Canton one day to see Kelce don that iconic golden jacket. That will be one hell of a speech too.

(Note: Darius Slay was the only other Eagles player to receive an All-Pro vote and he only got one.)