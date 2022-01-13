Eagles Injury Report: Josh Sweat sits out again

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their wild card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One player DID NOT PARTICIPATE in practice: Josh Sweat.

Sweat was also listed under DNP following Wednesday’s walk-through. If he had COVID, the team would have to put him on the reserve/COVID-19 list. So, no indication that that’s the case at this point. It’s possible he’ll be able to return on Friday and good to go for the game. But it’s not ideal that he’s already missed two days and his status remains up in the air entering Sunday’s game.

If Sweat can’t play, the Eagles would be down to Derek Barnett, Ryan Kerrigan, and Tarron Jackson at defensive end. Not ideal. The team would likely elevate Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad in that event and Milton Williams could see some edge snaps.

Five players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Miles Sanders, Lane Johnson, Nate Herbig, Andre Dillard, and Shaun Bradley.

It seems like Sanders is on track to play. It remains to be seen if his broken hand injury could limit his playing time at all.

Miles Sanders walking into practice. No brace or anything on his hand. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/VNVTIQRXQZ — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) January 13, 2022

Johnson is getting some maintenance. He’ll be ready to go for Sunday.

I would guess that Herbig, Dillard, and Bradley will be able to play. We’ll get a better sense about them if they’re full go (or not) on Friday.

Six players were listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Jalen Hurts, Fletcher Cox, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Greg Ward, and Kary Vincent Jr.

Dickerson and Ward were upgraded to full. Good to see all of these players will be ready to play.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Josh Sweat (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Shaun Bradley (stinger)

OT Andre Dillard (knee)

OG Nate Herbig (ankle)

OT Lane Johnson (rest/knee)

RB Miles Sanders (hand)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

OL Landon Dickerson (thumb)

QB Jalen Hurts (ankle)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

CB Kary Vincent Jr. (foot)

WR Greg Ward (back)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

To be announced — check back for updates.