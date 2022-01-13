NFL Wild Card Game Picks

The Bleeding Green Nation writers picks are in for the wild card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs!
But before we get to those, we must note the 2021 regular season BGN picks champion is ... a tie! Both Shamus Clancy and you, the collective BGN community, finished tied for the top spot. Congrats are in order ... but we’re not done yet! It’s time to kick off our playoff predictions.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds are 8.5-point road underdogs to the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But that hasn’t stopped most of our BGN writers from picking the upset. Feel free to shun the few non-believers.
Let’s get to the picks!
2022 NFL Wild Card Picks
|BGN Picks
|BLG
|Shamus
|Tyler
|Sifford
|Alexis
|Stolnis
|Natan
|BGN Readers
|BGN Picks
|BLG
|Shamus
|Tyler
|Sifford
|Alexis
|Stolnis
|Natan
|BGN Readers
|Week 18 Record
|11-5
|9-7
|7-9
|9-7
|8-8
|10-6
|7-9
|8-8
|Season Record
|173-99
|174-98
|171-101
|164-108
|161-111
|171-101
|164-108
|174-98
|Raiders at Bengals
|Bengals
|Raiders
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Vote
|Patriots at Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Patriots
|Bills
|Patriots
|Bills
|Vote
|Eagles at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Eagles
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Vote
|49ers at Cowboys
|Cowboys
|49ers
|49ers
|Cowboys
|49ers
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Vote
|Steelers at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Vote
|Cardinals at Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Rams
|Vote
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
Poll
Which team will win?
-
15%
Raiders
-
84%
Bengals
Poll
Which team will win?
-
23%
Patriots
-
76%
Bills
Poll
Which team will win?
-
61%
Eagles
-
38%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
67%
49ers
-
32%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team will win?
-
6%
Steelers
-
93%
Chiefs
Poll
Which team will win?
-
38%
Cardinals
-
61%
Rams
Loading comments...