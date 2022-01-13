NFL Wild Card Game Picks

The Bleeding Green Nation writers picks are in for the wild card round of the 2022 NFL playoffs!

But before we get to those, we must note the 2021 regular season BGN picks champion is ... a tie! Both Shamus Clancy and you, the collective BGN community, finished tied for the top spot. Congrats are in order ... but we’re not done yet! It’s time to kick off our playoff predictions.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the Birds are 8.5-point road underdogs to the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But that hasn’t stopped most of our BGN writers from picking the upset. Feel free to shun the few non-believers.

Let’s get to the picks!

2022 NFL Wild Card Picks BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers Week 18 Record 11-5 9-7 7-9 9-7 8-8 10-6 7-9 8-8 Season Record 173-99 174-98 171-101 164-108 161-111 171-101 164-108 174-98 Raiders at Bengals Bengals Raiders Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Vote Patriots at Bills Bills Bills Bills Patriots Bills Patriots Bills Vote Eagles at Buccaneers Buccaneers Eagles Buccaneers Buccaneers Eagles Eagles Eagles Vote 49ers at Cowboys Cowboys 49ers 49ers Cowboys 49ers Cowboys Cowboys Vote Steelers at Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Vote Cardinals at Rams Rams Rams Rams Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Rams Vote

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll Which team will win? Raiders

Bengals vote view results 15% Raiders (266 votes)

84% Bengals (1474 votes) 1740 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Patriots

Bills vote view results 23% Patriots (412 votes)

76% Bills (1340 votes) 1752 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Eagles

Buccaneers vote view results 61% Eagles (1170 votes)

38% Buccaneers (718 votes) 1888 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? 49ers

Cowboys vote view results 67% 49ers (1175 votes)

32% Cowboys (572 votes) 1747 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Steelers

Chiefs vote view results 6% Steelers (112 votes)

93% Chiefs (1615 votes) 1727 votes total Vote Now