Eagles give Steven Nelson bonus to make up for missed incentive

Good look for the Eagles.

By shamus_clancy
Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Here’s a bit of good news that brings positive vibes ahead of Wild Card weekend:

Wise move. Steven Nelson has done as well as the Eagles could’ve asked for from a stop-gap veteran free agent on a one-year deal. Player-friendly moves like this are how organizations can keep team morale up and entice future players to want to come to Philadelphia. Or, in Nelson’s case, to potentially stay in Philadelphia beyond this season. Players and agents take notice of moves like this.

The Eagles’ decision-making was sound when they decided to rest almost all of their starters for their Week 18 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. The team was in a position to punt on the game and rest because they had already clinched a playoff spot. They did so because of the performances of dudes like Nelson.

This is good energy ahead of the Eagles’ trip down to Tampa for Sunday afternoon’s game.

