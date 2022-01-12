Eagles Injury Report: Miles Sanders limited ahead of Buccaneers game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their wild card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Note that this report is merely an estimation because the Eagles held a walkthrough instead of a real practice.

Four players were listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, and Josh Sweat.

Cox, Johnson, and Kelce regularly get veteran maintenance days. They’ll be good to go.

One would hope that Sweat’s absence isn’t COVID-19 related.

Six players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Miles Sanders, Landon Dickerson, Nate Herbig, Andre Dillard, Shaun Bradley, and Greg Ward.

Nick Sirianni said he is “hopeful” that Sanders will be able to return to action this week. Sanders hasn’t played since breaking his hand 17 days ago. Even if he’s good to play, one would think Sanders’ injury might impact his playing time. Harder to be fully counted on when it comes to ball security, pass protection, and pass-catching with a broken hand. And those were weaknesses for Sanders even before he got hurt. Still, he could lead the team in carries if he ends up playing.

Dickerson figures to be able to return to the starting lineup at left guard on Sunday after resting last week.

Herbig should also be able to return.

Dillard might be able to suit up as the backup left tackle. Good to see he was listed as limited after limping off the field in Week 18.

Bradley also got hurt in Week 18. His limited participation suggests he has a chance to play against the Bucs.

Ward is a new addition to the report. He’s one of only four wide receivers currently on the active roster, behind DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Jalen Reagor. Guessing Ward will be able to play but not great to see that he’s banged up.

Two players were listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Jalen Hurts and Kary Vincent Jr.

Good to see Hurts being listed under “full” instead of “limited” like he was in previous weeks. The Eagles’ starting quarterback benefited from having time off. We’ll see if Hurts’ improved health encourages the coaching staff to intentionally attack the Bucs’ defense with his mobility.

KVJ got banged up in Week 18. But he might be a healthy scratch this week anyway.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

OT Lane Johnson (rest/knee)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

DE Josh Sweat (illness)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Shaun Bradley (stinger)

OL Landon Dickerson (thumb)

OT Andre Dillard (knee)

OG Nate Herbig (ankle)

RB Miles Sanders (hand)

WR Greg Ward (back)

FULL PARTICIPATION

QB Jalen Hurts (ankle)

CB Kary Vincent Jr. (foot)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

To be announced — check back for updates.