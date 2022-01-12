Eagles announce 4 practice squad protections ahead of wild card game

The Philadelphia Eagles placed protections on the following four practice squad players to ensure that they can’t be poached away ahead of their wild card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: offensive tackle Kayode Awosika, safety Jared Mayden, cornerback Mac McCain, and linebacker JaCoby Stevens.

KAYODE AWOSIKA

With Andre Dillard getting banged up in Week 18 and Brett Toth going on injured reserve, the Eagles could afford some more tackle depth. They could be planning to use one of their two practice squad elevations on Awosika.

JARED MAYDEN

A little interesting to see the Eagles protect Mayden when he’s no longer eligible to be bumped up using a standard elevation (maximum of two per season). He can still be elevated as a COVID-19 replacement, though the Eagles don’t currently have anyone on that list. The Eagles can also sign him to the roster if they really want.

MAC MCCAIN

McCain drew unsolicited praise from Nick Sirianni for his special teams efforts in Week 18. With Tyree Jackson going on IR and Shaun Bradley potentially unavailable, the Eagles could use some more special teams contributors. Perhaps the Eagles will turn to Mayden or McCain to give them more bodies on Michael Clay’s unit.

JACOBY STEVENS

With Bradley getting hurt, the Eagles are thin at linebacker behind starters T.J. Edwards and Alex Singleton. The team could look to elevate Stevens to give them more linebacker and special teams depth.

In addition to these potential call-ups, it sounds like the Eagles plan to sign Richard Rodgers to the active roster to replace Tyree Jackson as the third tight end behind Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll.

See below for a current look at the Eagles’ 2021 practice squad.

Format: Position, player, (times protected this season), [times elevated this season]*

*Not counting COVID-19 elevations.

WR John Hightower (12) [1]

S Jared Mayden (7) [2]

G/T Kayode Awosika (7)

CB Mac McCain (5)

LB JaCoby Stevens (3) [1]

CB Craig James (3)

DT Marvin Wilson (2) [ 1]

TE Noah Togiai (2)

TE Richard Rodgers (1) [2]

DE Cameron Malveaux (1) [1]

OL Luke Juriga

OT Casey Tucker

WR KeeSean Johnson

WR Deon Cain

DT Raequan Williams

LB Christian Elliss

{DE Matt Leo — international exemption - doesn’t count towards limit}