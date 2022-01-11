Report: Doug Pederson will interview with Vikings and Broncos

The Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos are set to interview former Philadelphia Eagles head coach and Super Bowl LII champion Doug Pederson for their vacancies, according to a report from NFL insider Jason La Canfora.

This news means there are at least four teams potentially interested in hiring Pederson this offseason. He previously interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and he’s reportedly set to meet with the Chicago Bears as well.

Pederson is deserving of another chance after being dismissed by the Eagles. A year off may have done him good; he looked pretty exhausted by the time he reached his final season in Philly.

It’s interesting to think about what Eagles fans prefer when it comes to Pederson getting a new job.

It wouldn’t be so fun to see him stay in the NFC because then he’d be more of a competitor. It would be especially hard to see him go to the Vikings and root for him to have success there, especially saddled with a negative-intangibles quarterback like Kirk Cousins.

Denver has some talent on their roster but they lack it at the most important position. And all while the other teams in the AFC West certainly do not lack answers under center. Pederson would have to go up against his mentor Andy Reid twice per season. (Side note: With the Broncos also interviewing Jonathan Gannon, Pederson getting hired there could mean the Eagles will be retaining their defensive coordinator.)

Is Doug the right guy to turn Jacksonville around? Can anyone have success as the Jags’ head coach?

In any case, it’ll be interesting to see where Pederson ends up. That he’s drawing so much interest seems to indicate he will actually find a new job. Hopefully that’s the case.