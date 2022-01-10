Eagles sign Jason Huntley to active roster, announce 16 other moves

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced 17 roster moves ahead of their wild card playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. An overview:

11 players were activated from reserve/COVID-19: LB Genard Avery, DT Fletcher Cox, S Marcus Epps, TE Dallas Goedert, OG Nate Herbig, RB Jordan Howard, CB Avonte Maddox, S Rodney McLeod, RB Boston Scott, LB Alex Singleton, TE Jack Stoll.

Three players were placed on injured reserve: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, TE Tyree Jackson, and T/G Brett Toth.

One practice squad player was signed to the active roster: RB Jason Huntley.

Two players were released from the practice squad: K Matt McCrane and RB Kerryon Johnson.

Let’s sort through this news.

COVID ACTIVATIONS

No surprise here. The Eagles were in no rush to activate these players ahead of their meaningless game against the Dallas Cowboys. Now that an actual meaningful game is coming up, they’re back on the roster.

INJURED RESERVE ADDITIONS

JJAW is having finger surgery. There’s a good shot he’s played his last game with the Eagles.

Jackson reportedly tore his ACL. Real unfortunate. There’s a chance he could begin next season on the reserve/PUP list. Even if avoids that, he’ll likely miss some valuable offseason practice reps.

Toth suffered an injury in the Dallas game. The Eagles already have a lot of offensive line depth but it’s too bad for him that he’s likely out for the season.

WELCOME TO THE JASON HUNTLEY HIVE

Been trying to tell y’all this guy should be on the roster. Nice to see the Eagles call him up after he did some good things against Dallas. At the very least, he’s Philly’s best kick returner. Probably not bound to see any offensive touches.

PRACTICE SQUAD RELEASES

McCrane has bounced on and off the practice squad in recent weeks. He’s an emergency option at kicker/punter.

Johnson’s dismissal could bode well for the chances of Miles Sanders returning this week. Assuming Sanders is back, the Eagles could potentially have five running backs active for the Bucs game: Sanders, Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell, and Huntley. Do they sit any of those guys?