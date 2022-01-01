College Bowl Season: NFL Draft Preview (Part 10)

This will be a multi-part series looking at every bowl game and the prospect to watch on each team for their match up. Even with some players sitting out to prepare for the NFL Draft, there are still future pro players on the field worth keeping an eye on. All listed times are EST. Previously in this series: PART 1 | PART 2 | PART 3 | PART 4 | PART 5 | PART 6 | PART 7 | PART 8 | PART 9.

Outback Bowl, January 1, 12 PM on ESPN2

Tariq Castro-Fields, Cornerback, Penn State: PSU has a lot of their pro prospects sitting out of this game, but senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields will be showing out one more time for the Nittany Lions. Even with Arkansas down their top receiver, Castro-Fields will still be worth watching in this game.

Jalen Catalon, Safety, Arkansas: Jalen Catalon could make the jump to the NFL after today’s bowl game. The well rounded defender has a chance to be a top 50 pick and maybe a strong game against Penn State’s offense will push him to the pros.

Fiesta Bowl, January 1, 1 PM on ESPN

Jarrett Patterson, Center, Notre Dame: Jarrett Patterson is the best Notre Dame prospect playing in this game today. The veteran offensive lineman is the centerpiece of the Irish offense and will be integral to their ability to move the ball on a stout Oklahoma State defense.

Jaylen Warren, Running Back, Oklahoma State: This game might be a tough going, defensive matchup and Jaylen Warren will see a bulk of the touches against Notre Dame’s defense. Warren is a stout, powerful runner with surprising athleticism. Expect him to get many carries against Notre Dame.

Citrus Bowl, January 1, 1 PM on ABC

Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa: Tyler Linderbaum is the best offensive line prospect in the 2022 draft. He has been excellent his whole career as a starter and today he will get to show out against an SEC defense.

Darian Kinnard, Offensive Tackle, Kentucky: Darian Kinnard has been a key part of Kentucky’s success on offense this year. The big, physical blocker will have a great test taking on Iowa’s stingy defense.

Rose Bowl, January 1, 5 PM on ESPN

Devin Lloyd, Linebacker, Utah: Few players have had the season Devin Lloyd has put together. The playmaking linebacker has dominated all facets of defensive play while stuffing the box score with video game numbers. His versatility as a blitzer, run stopper and coverage player will be crucial in slowing down Ohio State’s offense.

Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State: Zach Harrison is a talented pass rusher who clearly has his best football ahead of him. While he has never produced big numbers for OSU, his size and athleticism will have NFL teams very interested. Utah’s physical offense will be a great test for him and a big game could sway him towards the NFL.

Sugar Bowl, January 1, 8:45 PM on ESPN

Matt Corral, Quarterback, Baylor: The race for QB1 in the 2022 class is still a tight one. Matt Corral should have a great shot considering his high ceiling and high level of play in the SEC, but he has one more test against Baylor’s excellent defense.

Terrel Bernard, Linebacker, Baylor: Terrel Bernard is the leader of the Baylor defense. He is a fast, smart, and a physical player who will need to play lights out against an explosive Ole Miss team.