Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Vikings

Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) on the road against the Minnesota Vikings (5-7).
The Vikings lead the all-time series between these teams, 9-8, but the Steelers have won four of the past five meetings. They haven’t played each other since 2017, when Pittsburgh got a home win, 26-9, and the last time they faced off in Minnesota was back in 2013, although the Vikings did win that one 34-27.
Neither team has looked particularly dominant this season, and the Steelers are the reason the Lions have a tie in their 1-10-1 record, and the Vikings gave Detroit their first win of the season last Sunday.
The Eagles will be rooting for a Vikings loss in this game since that’ll help Philadelphia when it comes to the NFC playoff picture.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:20 PM EST
Channel: FOX | NFL Network | Amazon
Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, MN
Announcers:
- FOX: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink (field reporters)
- Amazon: Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm
- Amazon Scout’s Feed: Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah, Joy Taylor
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (Pit.), 83 (Min.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Pit.), 225 (Min.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 826 (Pit.), 820 (Min.), 88 (National)
Online Streaming
Odds
Pittsburgh Steelers: +3 (+155)
Minnesota Vikings: -3 (-180)
Over/Under: 44
BLG pick: Steelers +3
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
0%
Steelers +3
-
0%
Vikings -3
SB Nation Blogs
Steelers: www.BehindTheSteelCurtain.com
Vikings: www.DailyNorseman.com
Open thread: discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.
Loading comments...