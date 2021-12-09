Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Vikings

Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) on the road against the Minnesota Vikings (5-7).

The Vikings lead the all-time series between these teams, 9-8, but the Steelers have won four of the past five meetings. They haven’t played each other since 2017, when Pittsburgh got a home win, 26-9, and the last time they faced off in Minnesota was back in 2013, although the Vikings did win that one 34-27.

Neither team has looked particularly dominant this season, and the Steelers are the reason the Lions have a tie in their 1-10-1 record, and the Vikings gave Detroit their first win of the season last Sunday.

The Eagles will be rooting for a Vikings loss in this game since that’ll help Philadelphia when it comes to the NFC playoff picture.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: FOX | NFL Network | Amazon

Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, MN

Announcers:

FOX: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink (field reporters)

Amazon: Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm

Amazon Scout’s Feed: Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah, Joy Taylor

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (Pit.), 83 (Min.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Pit.), 225 (Min.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 826 (Pit.), 820 (Min.), 88 (National)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | NFL Network

Pittsburgh Steelers: +3 (+155)

Minnesota Vikings: -3 (-180)

Over/Under: 44

BLG pick: Steelers +3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Steelers +3

Vikings -3 vote view results 0% Steelers +3 (0 votes)

0% Vikings -3 (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

SB Nation Blogs

Steelers: www.BehindTheSteelCurtain.com

Vikings: www.DailyNorseman.com

Open thread: discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.