 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Vikings

Watch this Thursday night matchup here!

By Alexis Chassen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season will kick off with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) on the road against the Minnesota Vikings (5-7).

The Vikings lead the all-time series between these teams, 9-8, but the Steelers have won four of the past five meetings. They haven’t played each other since 2017, when Pittsburgh got a home win, 26-9, and the last time they faced off in Minnesota was back in 2013, although the Vikings did win that one 34-27.

Neither team has looked particularly dominant this season, and the Steelers are the reason the Lions have a tie in their 1-10-1 record, and the Vikings gave Detroit their first win of the season last Sunday.

The Eagles will be rooting for a Vikings loss in this game since that’ll help Philadelphia when it comes to the NFC playoff picture.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: FOX | NFL Network | Amazon

Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, MN

Announcers:

  • FOX: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink (field reporters)
  • Amazon: Andrea Kremer, Hannah Storm
  • Amazon Scout’s Feed: Bucky Brooks, Daniel Jeremiah, Joy Taylor

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (Pit.), 83 (Min.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Pit.), 225 (Min.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 826 (Pit.), 820 (Min.), 88 (National)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | NFL Network

Odds

Pittsburgh Steelers: +3 (+155)

Minnesota Vikings: -3 (-180)

Over/Under: 44

BLG pick: Steelers +3

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 0%
    Steelers +3
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Vikings -3
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

SB Nation Blogs

Steelers: www.BehindTheSteelCurtain.com

Vikings: www.DailyNorseman.com

Open thread: discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...