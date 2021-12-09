 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Week 14 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s NFL matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
Our Week 14 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.

After 13 weeks, there’s a new leader in the clubhouse for the first time in a long time. Tyler has overtaken me for the lead and then there’s a three-way tie (involving the BGN community) for second place.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, well, there isn’t one. The Birds are on their bye. One of the biggest games of interest to the Eagles is the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team matchup. Dallas is currently favored by 4.5-points, according to DraftKings Sportbook. The BGN staff is also favoring the Cowboys.

NFL WEEK 14 PICKS

BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers
Week 13 Record 8-6 9-5 9-5 7-7 9-5 8-6 10-4 8-6
Season Record 119-75 119-75 120-74 117-77 114-80 116-78 115-79 119-75
Steelers at Vikings Steelers Vikings Vikings Vikings Steelers Steelers Vikings Vote
Cowboys at Football Team Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Football Team Football Team Cowboys Vote
Jaguars at Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Vote
Seahawks at Texans Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Texans Texans Seahawks Vote
Raiders at Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Vote
Saints at Jets Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints Jets Vote
Falcons at Panthers Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Panthers Falcons Falcons Vote
Ravens at Browns Browns Ravens Ravens Ravens Browns Browns Ravens Vote
Giants at Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Giants Chargers Chargers Chargers Vote
Lions at Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Vote
49ers at Bengals Bengals Bengals 49ers 49ers Bengals Bengals Bengals Vote
Bills at Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Bills Buccaneers Vote
Bears at Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Vote
Rams at Cardinals Cardinals Rams Rams Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Vote

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 54%
    Steelers
    (45 votes)
  • 45%
    Vikings
    (37 votes)
82 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 72%
    Cowboys
    (63 votes)
  • 27%
    Football Team
    (24 votes)
87 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 5%
    Jaguars
    (4 votes)
  • 95%
    Titans
    (76 votes)
80 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 92%
    Seahawks
    (73 votes)
  • 7%
    Texans
    (6 votes)
79 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 11%
    Raiders
    (9 votes)
  • 88%
    Chiefs
    (69 votes)
78 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 86%
    Saints
    (69 votes)
  • 13%
    Jets
    (11 votes)
80 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 54%
    Falcons
    (42 votes)
  • 45%
    Panthers
    (35 votes)
77 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 74%
    Ravens
    (55 votes)
  • 25%
    Browns
    (19 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 4%
    Giants
    (3 votes)
  • 95%
    Chargers
    (71 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 20%
    Lions
    (15 votes)
  • 79%
    Broncos
    (59 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 25%
    49ers
    (18 votes)
  • 75%
    Bengals
    (54 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 26%
    Bills
    (19 votes)
  • 73%
    Buccaneers
    (53 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 5%
    Bears
    (4 votes)
  • 94%
    Packers
    (68 votes)
72 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team will win?

view results
  • 18%
    Rams
    (14 votes)
  • 81%
    Cardinals
    (60 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

