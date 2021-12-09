NFL Week 14 Game Picks

Our Week 14 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.

After 13 weeks, there’s a new leader in the clubhouse for the first time in a long time. Tyler has overtaken me for the lead and then there’s a three-way tie (involving the BGN community) for second place.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, well, there isn’t one. The Birds are on their bye. One of the biggest games of interest to the Eagles is the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team matchup. Dallas is currently favored by 4.5-points, according to DraftKings Sportbook. The BGN staff is also favoring the Cowboys.

NFL WEEK 14 PICKS BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers BGN Picks BLG Shamus Tyler Sifford Alexis Stolnis Natan BGN Readers Week 13 Record 8-6 9-5 9-5 7-7 9-5 8-6 10-4 8-6 Season Record 119-75 119-75 120-74 117-77 114-80 116-78 115-79 119-75 Steelers at Vikings Steelers Vikings Vikings Vikings Steelers Steelers Vikings Vote Cowboys at Football Team Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Football Team Football Team Cowboys Vote Jaguars at Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Vote Seahawks at Texans Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Texans Texans Seahawks Vote Raiders at Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Vote Saints at Jets Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints Saints Jets Vote Falcons at Panthers Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Panthers Falcons Falcons Vote Ravens at Browns Browns Ravens Ravens Ravens Browns Browns Ravens Vote Giants at Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Giants Chargers Chargers Chargers Vote Lions at Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Vote 49ers at Bengals Bengals Bengals 49ers 49ers Bengals Bengals Bengals Vote Bills at Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Bills Buccaneers Vote Bears at Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Vote Rams at Cardinals Cardinals Rams Rams Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Vote

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Poll Which team will win? Steelers

Vikings vote view results 54% Steelers (45 votes)

45% Vikings (37 votes) 82 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Cowboys

Football Team vote view results 72% Cowboys (63 votes)

27% Football Team (24 votes) 87 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Jaguars

Titans vote view results 5% Jaguars (4 votes)

95% Titans (76 votes) 80 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Seahawks

Texans vote view results 92% Seahawks (73 votes)

7% Texans (6 votes) 79 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Raiders

Chiefs vote view results 11% Raiders (9 votes)

88% Chiefs (69 votes) 78 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Saints

Jets vote view results 86% Saints (69 votes)

13% Jets (11 votes) 80 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Falcons

Panthers vote view results 54% Falcons (42 votes)

45% Panthers (35 votes) 77 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Ravens

Browns vote view results 74% Ravens (55 votes)

25% Browns (19 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Giants

Chargers vote view results 4% Giants (3 votes)

95% Chargers (71 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Lions

Broncos vote view results 20% Lions (15 votes)

79% Broncos (59 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? 49ers

Bengals vote view results 25% 49ers (18 votes)

75% Bengals (54 votes) 72 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Bills

Buccaneers vote view results 26% Bills (19 votes)

73% Buccaneers (53 votes) 72 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Bears

Packers vote view results 5% Bears (4 votes)

94% Packers (68 votes) 72 votes total Vote Now