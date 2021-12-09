NFL Week 14 Game Picks

Our Week 14 picks for the 2021 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments. You, the gentle reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” column.
After 13 weeks, there’s a new leader in the clubhouse for the first time in a long time. Tyler has overtaken me for the lead and then there’s a three-way tie (involving the BGN community) for second place.
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, well, there isn’t one. The Birds are on their bye. One of the biggest games of interest to the Eagles is the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team matchup. Dallas is currently favored by 4.5-points, according to DraftKings Sportbook. The BGN staff is also favoring the Cowboys.
NFL WEEK 14 PICKS
|BGN Picks
|BLG
|Shamus
|Tyler
|Sifford
|Alexis
|Stolnis
|Natan
|BGN Readers
|Week 13 Record
|8-6
|9-5
|9-5
|7-7
|9-5
|8-6
|10-4
|8-6
|Season Record
|119-75
|119-75
|120-74
|117-77
|114-80
|116-78
|115-79
|119-75
|Steelers at Vikings
|Steelers
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Vikings
|Vote
|Cowboys at Football Team
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Football Team
|Football Team
|Cowboys
|Vote
|Jaguars at Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Vote
|Seahawks at Texans
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Texans
|Texans
|Seahawks
|Vote
|Raiders at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Vote
|Saints at Jets
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Jets
|Vote
|Falcons at Panthers
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Panthers
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Vote
|Ravens at Browns
|Browns
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Browns
|Browns
|Ravens
|Vote
|Giants at Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Giants
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Vote
|Lions at Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Vote
|49ers at Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|49ers
|49ers
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Vote
|Bills at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Bills
|Buccaneers
|Vote
|Bears at Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Vote
|Rams at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Rams
|Rams
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Vote
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Poll
Which team will win?
-
54%
Steelers
-
45%
Vikings
Poll
Which team will win?
-
72%
Cowboys
-
27%
Football Team
Poll
Which team will win?
-
5%
Jaguars
-
95%
Titans
Poll
Which team will win?
-
92%
Seahawks
-
7%
Texans
Poll
Which team will win?
-
11%
Raiders
-
88%
Chiefs
Poll
Which team will win?
-
86%
Saints
-
13%
Jets
Poll
Which team will win?
-
54%
Falcons
-
45%
Panthers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
74%
Ravens
-
25%
Browns
Poll
Which team will win?
-
4%
Giants
-
95%
Chargers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
20%
Lions
-
79%
Broncos
Poll
Which team will win?
-
25%
49ers
-
75%
Bengals
Poll
Which team will win?
-
26%
Bills
-
73%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
5%
Bears
-
94%
Packers
Poll
Which team will win?
-
18%
Rams
-
81%
Cardinals
