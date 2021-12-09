Eagles News: Jalen Hurts stock report

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

A game-by-game, stock up / stock down look at Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ 2021 season, to date - PhillyVoice

Tale of the tape: four games stock up, four games stock down, four games neutral, one game missed to injury. Before the start of the season, when assessing whether or not Hurts would be the long-term answer at quarterback for the Eagles, it felt a lot like we would sort of know it if we saw it, and if there were any doubts, the Eagles would be likely to use their bounty of 2022 draft picks to attempt to find that long-term answer. There are still four games left for Hurts to stamp his ticket in Philadelphia as “the guy,” but through his first 12 games, he has not done that, in my opinion. As it stands now, his best chance of being the starter in 2022 is probably based on the idea that the 2022 draft class isn’t loaded with elite quarterback prospects, and the cost for a star veteran quarterback may prove to be too expensive. To be determined if the picture is clearer after the Eagles’ stretch run.

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Observations from the win over the Jets - BGN

Right, I thought Gardner Minshew had a very good game for a backup quarterback and did exactly what you would want. There is no controversy after one game and I won’t really go into detail on Minshew’s game this week, I would rather focus on other players and in particular the running game without Hurts. I am going to do what I did last week and post all the passing plays then the running plays. Let me know if you prefer it that way or not! Dallas Goedert was an absolute stud in the first half. He made so many good plays and was vital as a run blocker too. First touchdown of the game almost looks too easy for him. He really is developing into a complete tight end and is already one of the best at his position, in my opinion.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.34: Showdown on Sunday between Dallas/WFT - BGN Radio

RJ Ochoa and Brandon Lee Gowton discuss the latest storylines in the division including Dak Prescott who needs to have a statement game against WFT, the Jets game that was a big missed opportunity for Jalen Hurts and discuss why you have to bring your game to beat the WFT.

Eagles mailbag: Pondering future of Kelce and center position - NBCSP

Nick Sirianni made it pretty clear that he had no intention of benching Reagor. His reasoning was that playing Reagor gives the Eagles the best chance to win. I just don’t see it that way. In fact, Reagor is hurting the team. The situations with Reagor and Nelson Agholor in 2016 aren’t exactly the same but they’re pretty close. Doug Pederson had the right idea giving Agholor a game off to clear his head and it ended up helping to salvage his career. That’s what I’m thinking about with Reagor right now: Salvaging his career. At this point, it’s not even about getting first-round production out of him; it’s about getting anything valuable out of him.

NFL draft 2022 biggest questions: Kiper, McShay preview top prospects, QB class and names to know - ESPN+

With three potential top-20 picks, the Eagles could control this draft. What are their biggest needs? McShay: Just about every level of the defense needs help, with the secondary at the top of the list. Safety Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame), cornerback Roger McCreary (Auburn) or cornerback Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati) would bring some more ball-hawking to a defensive back room that already includes Darius Slay. Nakobe Dean (Georgia) would provide a little bit of everything to a lacking linebacker group, and edge rusher George Karlaftis (Purdue) would help improve on the Eagles’ 23 sacks, which rank 25th in the NFL. But also watch QB — as mentioned earlier, Philly has to make a call on Hurts and has the draft capital to upgrade.

NFL Rookies: Top 15 highest-graded players through Week 13 - PFF

13. WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles. PFF overall grade: 75.7. There’s no doubt that Smith can get open, but he still can’t seem to get a heavy target share in that offense. He’s seen 10 targets in a game only once this season and all of four targets in each of his last two games.

Eagles’ Dallas Goedert knows: Sometimes a simple smile can be a miracle - NJ.com

As Dallas Goedert ran out of the tunnel at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, ahead of the Eagles’ 33-18 win over the Jets, he stopped in the end zone to say his weekly prayer. But unlike most weeks, Goedert had something else, or really, someone else on his mind … and feet. Goedert, the Eagles’ top tight end, was wearing a pair of specially designed cleats, created by artist Marvin Baroota, to honor Trevor Zuehlke, a former ball boy for Goedert’s high school teams. Two years ago, Zuehlke, now 18, suffered a traumatic brain injury after a taking routine hit while playing quarterback for Britton-Hecla High School in Britton, South Dakota.

Keeping a promise: Nick Sirianni’s open-minded offensive approach has Eagles in playoff chase - PE.com

Here we are with the Eagles, 13 games into this 2021 regular season. It has not been easy for Sirianni or the Eagles, a team that found itself in a 2-5 hole with a large handful of injuries on both sides of the ball. As the team returned after its loss in Las Vegas, the season could have gone in one of two directions. To Sirianni’s credit – as well as his entire coaching staff and the roster – the Eagles used that game as a pivot point and have since won 4 of 6 games, planting themselves firmly in the NFL playoff picture. Along the way, the Eagles revised their offensive approach, turning to a run-heavy attack behind one of the game’s best offensive lines. What has happened is the Eagles lead the NFL in rushing yards per game with 160, they’ve developed a deep stable of running backs to do damage, and the offensive line has brushed off injuries to dominate the trenches. The offense has become well balanced and potent. “I think we can beat teams in a lot of ways,” right tackle Lane Johnson said. “Pick your poison.”

Mailbag: What Do NFL Evaluators Think of Heisman Favorite Bryce Young? - Inquirer

From L. E. D. (@lredeugene): Which coordinators or assistant coaches are the hot hires for next season? L. E. D., let me say this: I think this cycle has a chance to be defined by the second-chancers, with guys like Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Cardinals DC Vance Joseph, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Rams DC Raheem Morris, Saints DC Dennis Allen, Bills DC Leslie Frazier and ex-Eagles coach Doug Pederson topping that list.

Washington Roster Moves: Logan Thomas to IR; Montez Sweat tests positive for COVID-19; RB added - Hogs Haven

Logan Thomas seems to have avoided the big scare that was initially reported, torn ACL and MCL, but there was still enough damage done to his knee to send him to injured reserve. The MRI results came back better than expected, but he will seek more opinions on the damage and his treatment options. This is Thomas’ second time on IR this season, he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4. He is now done for the year, and will focus on returning in 2022. Washington also announced that DE Montez Sweat has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He is not vaccinated, which means he will miss at least 10 days. Head Coach Ron Rivera was planning on having him back at practice today, but his return will now be put on hold. Sweat has been out since suffering a jaw fracture against the Broncos over a month ago. He has been on a liquid diet until his jaw heals, and now he will deal with COVID-19, before returning to the field.

Cowboys at Football Team first injury report: Tony Pollard misses practice with foot injury - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a road game against their NFC East rivals, the Washington Football Team. This game has taken on added importance as the Cowboys stumbled their way through November while the Football Team has won four in a row. They are closing the gap and could end up one game behind Dallas if they win on Sunday. The Cowboys hope to avoid that fate but got some rather unsettling news today. Tony Pollard missed his first practice of the year with a foot problem. At the same time, the Cowboys signed Ito Smith to the practice squad. Hopefully those two things are not related.

Giants’ roster moves: QB Clayton Thorson signed to practice squad - Big Blue View

The New York Giants have announced a pair of roster moves with their practice squad late Tuesday evening. The Giants signed quarterback Clayton Thorson to their practice squad, and in a corresponding move, placed defensive back Ka’Dar Hollman on the practice squad/injured list. Thorson was originally a fifth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles out of Northwestern in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Eagles in that year’s final cutdown and signed to the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad, where he spent the 2019 season. The Giants signed Thorson in September 2020, and he remained on the Giants’ practice squad until he was promoted to the active roster in December of 2020. Thorson was active for two games as he backed up Colt McCoy when he was pressed into starting duty. The move to add Thorson to the practice squad is an insurance policy given the Giants’ spate of injuries at the quarterback position.

Jordan Hicks named NFC Defensive Player of the Week - Revenge Of The Birds

The awards continue to roll in for the Arizona Cardinals each and every week. This week, Jordan Hicks was awarded the NFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 14 - SB Nation

Who can make it in from the bubble? In the NFC there are reasonably five teams that can make a run: Eagles (6-7), Vikings (5-7), Panthers (5-7), Falcons (5-7), Saints (5-7). It’s becoming increasingly difficult to imagine a team making it in from the bubble, but I kind of want to see the Eagles get in so we can have three NFC East teams make it. I like weird things.

NFL University #18: The Patriots refusal to pass, Bucs are turning it on, MVP conversation, and the Chiefs defense - The SB Nation NFL Show

Welcome back to another edition of NFL University! Stephen Serda, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda are back to discuss the Patriots game plan against the Bills in week 13. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are starting to turn things on and making everyone reconsider their NFC power rankings. The Detroit Lions pulled off a walk-off win over the Minnesota Vikings who refuse to win games in convincing fashion. The MVP race is as wide open as it’s ever been in the NFL. Also, the Chiefs are a defensive team now.

