Eagles promote Le’Raven Clark to roster and sign him to contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles are on their bye week but that didn’t stop them from announcing some roster news on Tuesday evening. The team officially promoted practice squad offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark to their 53-man roster ... and signed him to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season. In order to make room for Clark, the Eagles waived Mac McCain.

One would think another team having interest in signing Clark away from Philly’s practice squad is what prompted this move. The Eagles weren’t able to put a practice squad protection on Clark like they’ve regularly been doing since they don’t have a game this weekend.

The Eagles originally signed Clark back in May. He began training camp on active/PUP before eventually being cleared to practice. He mostly lined up at left tackle in the summer. Pro Football Focus graded him out favorably in the preseseason; he was their sixth-highest graded tackle. (Small sample size alert: he played just 31 snaps.)

Promoting Clark to the roster boosts the Eagles’ tackle depth. Andre Dillard is the top backup behind Jordan Mailata but Clark gives them yet another option at that spot. Clark could currently be the top backup at right tackle, especially with Jack Driscoll going on injured reserve.

With the Eagles potentially trading Dillard this offseason ($2.2 million cap savings), Clark could be Philly’s swing tackle next year. The 28-year-old offers a track record of experience with 15 career starts in 49 games played.

As for McCain, this is the second time the Eagles have waived him this season. He previously re-joined the team off waivers after the Denver Broncos cut him two weeks ago. Assuming McCain clears waivers, the Birds can bring him back on the practice squad to fill the spot left by Clark’s promotion.