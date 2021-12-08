Championship weekend college football standouts

Championship weekend meant fewer college football games but it still delivered on top performances from NFL Draft prospects. The best teams in the country took the field, and their best players were integral to winning efforts. Last weekend, it was Jameson Williams and Devin Lloyd that stood out among all NFL prospects.

JAMESON WILLIAMS

The Georgia defense has been a buzzsaw all season, but Alabama absolutely boat raced the Bulldogs. Alabama’s explosive offensive outing wouldn’t have been possible without a herculean effort from Jameson Williams. The junior receiver and former Ohio State Buckeye went off for seven catches, 184 yards and two scores. 184 receiving yards against a defense that is allowing under 172 passing yards a game… No small thing.

Teammate and fellow playmaker John Metchie III left the game with a torn ACL, and Williams was still able to shoulder the load of the Alabama passing game against all the future NFL players in Georgia’s secondary.

Jameson Williams with the speed to separate on a stutter and go pic.twitter.com/4Ysbuq70EO — SyedSchemes (@syedschemes) December 4, 2021

Speed for days...

And days…

Jameson Williams is a bit of a one-year wonder. He had 15 career receptions coming into 2021, but had ample opportunity to make a difference once he got to Alabama as they sent two receivers to the NFL last year. He has turned that opportunity into a 68 catch season where he has averaged an astounding 21.5 yards a catch while he’s scored 15 touchdowns. Williams is a savvy route runner with great speed and ball skills, making him a dangerous deep threat in the Alabama offense.

After demolishing Georgia, Williams will have a ton of pressure to perform well against a similarly talented Cincinnati secondary. Another big performance could push him to being a one and done at Alabama.

DEVIN LLOYD

Defensively, a familiar name helped his team destroy Oregon (again) to claim a Pac-12 title. Devin Lloyd was dominant, once again, for Utah and was a one man wrecking crew against the Ducks.

Devin Lloyd can keep running all the way to the first round this April pic.twitter.com/vSCDX2LTsi — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) December 4, 2021

Lloyd was all over the field, essentially shutting down Oregon’s short passing game while making it very hard to run early in the game. Without those two key facets of their offense, the Ducks were rendered impotent from the jump in this game. Lloyd put on a clinic to show how well rounded he is as a linebacker, finishing his incredible season strongly.

Devin Lloyd has made 107 tackles this year, seven of those were sacks and TWENTY TWO were tackles for a loss. If that wasn’t enough, he also has a forced fumble and four interceptions, two of which went for touchdowns. Devin Lloyd has played out of his mind all season, is a legitimate first round talent, and still has one more chance to wow everyone in the Rose Bowl.