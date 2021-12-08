Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 14 - PhillyVoice

One of the under-discussed things about the Eagles’ 2021 season is that they have remained a relatively healthy team this season. The Brandon Graham injury hurt, but otherwise, the Eagles have been fortunate to have injuries occur at positions where they happened to have good depth. If you’re an optimist, you might say, “Hey, maybe the medical/training staff is finally performing well.” If you’re a pessimist, you might say, “Cool, they’ve stayed healthy and are still only 6-7.”

Which NFL teams are healthiest for the homestretch? We do an injury checkup for all 32 - ESPN+

How badly has your team been hurt? The Eagles have not been hurt as badly as in recent years, when they were consistently among the most injured teams in the NFL. They did lose defensive end Brandon Graham and offensive linemen Brandon Brooks and Isaac Seumalo to injuries early in the season. Graham’s absence has proven costly, while the depth of the offensive line has held up well. Overall, they have enjoyed relatively good health in coach Nick Sirianni’s first year at the helm. Injuries haven’t been a major factor in their 6-7 record.

NFL Power Rankings: Week 14 Edition - BGN

21 - Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 21) - Gardner Minshew did a great job of filling in for Jalen Hurts as the Eagles took advantage of the league’s worst passing defense. There are those who want to ride with Minshew Mania but Hurts will return as the starter if/when he’s healthy. It does’t mean Hurts can’t lose his job if he struggles again like he did in Week 12, however. The Eagles could be keeping a short leash as they try to make a playoff push.

The QB Factory Reboot #39: Do we have a QB Controversy brewing in Philly? + A much needed bye week - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette and Mark Schofield share their thoughts on Gardner Minshew’s performance against the Jets, discuss if there’s a reason for concern for Jalen Hurts and explain why the Washington Football Team is a team to be worried about.

Joe Banner: Eagles should start Jalen Hurts, though he’s unlikely to be their long-term QB answer - Inquirer

So I’m playing Hurts. Even though I have all these doubts about him, because more information is better. I know what Minshew is, and I have him back next year no matter what. So if you said to me, “Who do I think gives them a better chance to win the next game?” I think it’s Minshew. But if I say the goal of my season here is to get all the information I need and accumulate all the assets I have to be in a position to compete for a Super Bowl in two-to-three years, then it’s Hurts. Even though I probably feel like I have enough to make a decision on Hurts, there’s no way you’re not benefitting by getting more information to make it absolutely certain, whichever side you’re on with that decision. So if I was sitting in a position of making that decision and we had agreement on what we were trying to leave our season with, if I’m sitting in the room and debating this with five other people, I’m taking the position that I think we should play Hurts the rest of the season.

Eagles snag a 1st-round QB in latest mock draft - NBCSP

12. Eagles: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt. OK, in my first mock I had the Eagles taking three defensive players, and maybe there’s some recency bias at work here because I’m writing the Giants game is Jalen Hurts’ most recent game, but I do now believe the Eagles may go QB with one of these three 1st-round picks. Hurts has done a lot of good things, and he’s a very impressive kid. But when the Quarterback Factory asks itself whether he can be a Super Bowl-winning type of quarterback I’m not sure the answer will be yes. I don’t think trading assets for a veteran is the answer, and I have a hunch Pickett is a Howie Roseman kind of guy. Pickett has played himself into the top-10 and the Heisman conversation with his performance this year – 68 percent accuracy, 40 TDs, 7 INTs, over 4,000 yards for the 10-2 Panthers. He’s got good size, he’s smart, he moves well enough to keep plays alive, and he’s clutch. He also grew up in Ocean Township, N.J., which is just a few miles down Rte. 18 from Marlboro, Roseman’s hometown. There are questions about Pickett. He doesn’t have a rocket launcher arm, he’s only had one big-time season and at times he hasn’t dealt well with pressure. But there’s a lot to like, and if the Eagles do decide to go QB in the draft Pickett makes a lot of sense.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Dolphins trending up; Vikings, Raiders sinking - NFL.com

20) There’s a reason why Gardner Minshew’s postgame celebration with his father looked like a scene straight out of Friday Night Lights. With Jalen Hurts out with an ankle injury, Minshew was given one start to make an impression — to plant the seed that he could be The Guy — and he absolutely nailed his audition. Minshew completed his first 12 passes against the Jets and led Philly on seven consecutive scoring drives in a convincing win that led to the inevitable questions about Hurts’ job security. Nick Sirianni did a nice job of deflection, but Eagles fans have now caught MinshewMania in the same way Duval County did before them. Minshew is a fun and passionate player, with the underdog charisma of Rocky Balboa. No wonder Iggles fans are head over heels.

Post-Snap Read: Not just a ‘monster,’ Dallas Goedert is one of the most complete tight ends in football - PE.com

That 36-yard touchdown to Goedert ties for the longest scoring pass play for the Eagles’ offense this season (along with the touchdown to DeVonta Smith against the Broncos in Week 10). It’s been at least two decades since the Eagles had a tight end record a pair of touchdown passes that each went for over 25 yards, and that’s a testament to how much of a threat Goedert is with the football. It’s rare to find a true three-level weapon in the passing game at that position, and that’s precisely what Goedert is. “This guy is a monster when he gets the ball in his hands,” Head Coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday. “He’s big, he’s strong, he’s hard to tackle.” It wasn’t just the big plays that stood out to me for Goedert in this game. The Eagles dialed up a couple of quick throws to him as well against the Jets, some of which were really creative by design. Here were a couple of my favorites.

Philadelphia Eagles Safety Rodney McLeod Hosts Sneaker Ball Toy Drive - CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod is making sure kids in need have holiday gifts. McLeod’s Change Our Future Foundation hosted a sneaker ball toy drive Monday night.

Patriots Dominate in Weighted DVOA - Football Outsiders

[BLG Note: The Eagles are 15th in DVOA.]

Predicting the Cowboys at Football Team matchup: Potential “get right” game for the offense - Blogging The Boys

The offense is fully healthy, the Washington defense is still below average, and this game comes after a 10-day rest for the Cowboys. If the offense comes out flat again, there are no excuses.

Could Taylor Heinicke be Jeff Garcia 2.0? - Hogs Haven

As Washington has rattled off 4 wins in a row, including some fairly dominant performances in terms of time of possession, there’s been a lot of wondering aloud about Taylor Heinicke’s role in the team’s success. My own perspective is that Taylor, and the offense more generally, have been playing pretty consistently throughout most of the year, but that the defense has improved dramatically in the past month or so. But, that’s really the subject of a different article. This one is intended to take a look at Taylor’s performance so far this year, and imagine what a “best case” scenario might look like in terms of his NFL career.

‘Things I think:’ Joe Judge’s future, Justin Herbert, more - Big Blue View

I have consistently said that I believe Joe Judge is likely to survive this season and be the head coach of the New York Giants in 2022, regardless of who the general manager is. Giants ownership desperately wants him to succeed. They want to be right about the outside the box gamble they took in hiring him, and they desperately want to get off the merry-go-round of replacing head coaches and starting over every two years. Sunday, after another miserable game filled with poor offense, questionable in-game decision-making and visible sideline dysfunction, was the first time I truly wondered if Judge is going to survive to see that third season as Giants head coach. Something I said recently was that Judge simply needs to show the John Mara and Steve Tisch enough good things, enough progress, to allow them to make the decision they clearly want to make. To keep him for a third season. That does not appear to be happening. Sunday was filled most of the same things that have haunted the Giants all season.

Off Day Debrief #66: Pats win without throwing on MNF + Week 14 Power Rankings - The SB Nation NFL Show

Rob “Stats” Guererra and Brandon Lee Gowton break down the Patriots bizzare win over the Bills with Mark Schofield of Pats Pulpit. Plus, we reset the state of the NFL with the only 100% accurate power rankings in the entire NFL podcast kingdom. How did the Patriots win with only 3 pass attempts? How far can this team go? How worried should Bills fans be after 4 losses in their last 7 games? Week 14 Power Rankings - Does BLG actually have to give credit to Carson Wentz? Are the Cowboys going to fail to meet expectations yet again? BLG’s Lamar Jackson slander continues! MVPs and LVPs of the Week.

