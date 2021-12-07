Let’s see how former Eagles did around the NFL in Week 13

We’re heading into the final quarter of the 2021 NFL season and former Eagles are stepping up for their teams around the league. This week, it was the linebackers making headlines, with Kamu Grugier-Hill setting a new career and franchise record for the Texans, and Jordan Hicks beating his former career-high sacks in a season and making a season-high 13 tackles in Sunday’s game.

Here’s how things went in Week 13 for some former Eagles:

Colts shut-out Texans

It was another fine — nothing super impressive — outing for quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday, as he led his team to a 31-0 victory over the Texans. Wentz was this close to getting the number of snaps needed for the Eagles to secure Indy’s first round draft pick, but thanks to the impressive lead, he only was on the field for 86 percent of the offensive snaps. Still, he finished the day 16-of-22 attempts for 158 yards and one touchdown, and was also sacked once.

But, Kamu Grugier-Hill has a record-setting day

Despite the loss, Wentz’s former teammate and Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill had the best game of his career and set a Houston franchise record in the process.

#Texans LB Kamu Grugier-Hill had himself a day in Week 13, making both franchise and NFL history.#ProBowlVote @k_grugierhill pic.twitter.com/wnlD6pvNhw — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) December 6, 2021

The other former Eagles currently with the Texans only saw playing time on special teams, including Eric Wilson (13 ST snaps), Tremon Smith (2 kick returns for 48 yards), and Cameron Johnston (6 punts for 302 yards).

Hollins gets back in the endzone

The Dolphins haven’t exactly used WR Mack Hollins consistently on offense, but he’s had a smattering of success throughout the season, including on Sunday against the Giants. Hollins only made one catch in Week 13, but it was good enough for five yards and a touchdown — his fourth of the season. (One more TD than Jalen Reagor has in his career.)

Some other former Eagles with the Dolphins include recently signed safety Will Parks, who got his first playing time this season on Sunday, although only on special teams and only four snaps, and safety Eric Rowe who finished the day with seven total tackles.

Hicks gets 4th and 5th sack of the season

Linebacker Jordan Hicks continues to absolutely dominate for the Cardinals defense, and with his two sacks on Sunday against the Bears, set a new career-high for getting after the quarterback.

Big sack by LB Jordan Hicks, his 2nd of the day.



Hicks now has 5 for the season, a new career high



Previous was 3 in 2018 with PHI — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) December 5, 2021

The former Eagles draft pick also made a season-high 13 total tackles, so all-in-all it was a big game for the crazy productive veteran. Hicks’ season totals through 12 games are now 95 tackles, 6 for loss, 5.0 sacks, 4 passes defended, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 forced fumble.

His best friend Zach Ertz didn’t have quite the same dynamic day on the offensive side of the ball, despite QB Kyler Murray returning from injury, and only had one catch on two targets for 10 yards.

Monday Night Football

It was a blustery scene for Monday night’s matchup between the Buffalo Bills (Ryan Bates, Jordan Poyer) and New England Patriots (Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills).

The Patriots won, 14-10, and the score reflected the windy and snowy conditions — as did Nelson Agholor’s stat line. The wide receiver finished the game with just one target, zero catches, and a 6-yard run. What may not be a product of the weather was Agholor taking a season-low 49 percent of the offensive snaps. On defense, Jalen Mills was on the field for 97 percent of the defensive snaps, but didn’t record a tackle.

For the Bills, safety Jordan Poyer made eight total tackles, and was back up to 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the first time in four weeks. As for Ryan Bates, he continued to see just a smattering of snaps on both offense and special teams throughout the game.

Roster moves, bye weeks, and other notables