Jason Kelce is the Eagles’ nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

Jason Kelce is the Philadelphia Eagles’ Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee for the 2021 NFL season, according to an official announcement from the league. The annual award is designed to recognize ‘outstanding community service activities as well as excellence on the field.’

Kelce, a three-time first-team All-Pro, has obviously earned a reputation as one of the very best centers in the NFL. He’s the second-highest graded player at his position by Pro Football Focus this season.

In addition to his greatness as a player, Kelce is being recognized for his efforts in the community. Kelce was a guest bartender in Sea Isle City this summer and ended up raising $100,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation. He’s contributed to many other charitable efforts as well.

“It’s good to know that people think that I’ve been a good human being and done things the right way, giving back to the community and been a good teammate,” Kelce said via the team’s official website. “You just try to be the best person you can be and help out where you can and care about other people. I like to think that people think that I care about what they do and who they are and know that if they ever need something, I’m a person they can call and count on to help them out and listen or be there for them in any way I can.

“I don’t try to be anything that I’m not and I think fans, especially in Philadelphia, appreciate that. I think it’s a very ‘real’ relationship. I just try to be as much of myself as I can be, not trying to get a big head or anything like that because I certainly don’t have one and really just engage with the fans in a real way as much as possible. I think they reciprocate that.”

For many reasons, Kelce will forever be a legend in Philly. It would be nice to see him honored with one of the NFL’s most prestigious awards. At the very least, it’s nice to see him earn a nomination.

The winner of this year’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will receive $250,000 donated to the winner’s charity of choice. All other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice.

You can lend support to Kelce by voting for him in the Nationwide Charity Challenge. Here’s how: