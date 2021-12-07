Eagles News: “There is no quarterback controversy in Philadelphia”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Minshew Mania Arrives in Philadelphia—at Least for One Game - The Ringer

So there is no quarterback controversy in Philadelphia—not because of the play of the respective quarterback options, but because of the priorities in the Eagles’ building. The Eagles want to develop. Hurts is the young guy they drafted with the intent to develop, and he’s been improving this year, and when he’s available to go, he’ll be right back in the starting seat, just as Sirianni said after Minshew’s breakout performance.

Eagles vs. Jets: 10 winners, 4 losers, 5 IDKs - BGN

Minshew Mania arrived in the Meadowlands on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles backup quarterback turned in a pretty good performance. By the numbers: 20/25 (80%), 242 yards (9.7 average), 2 TD, 0 INT, 133.7 passer rating. (1337!) That’s the highest passer rating posted by an Eagles quarterback since ... Nick Foles in the 2018 NFC Championship Game. SO WHAT? IT WAS ONLY THE JETS! An entirely fair point. The Jets’ passing defense is terrible! They’ve allowed the highest average passer rating this season. And it’s not like Minshew was absolutely sensational out there. A few of his passes — including the touchdowns to Dallas Goedert — appeared to be underthrown. The Eagles weren’t exactly asking the world of him considering he had one of the lowest average depth of target marks from Week 13. But, in fairness, Minshew hadn’t seen extensive game action in nearly a year. He also didn’t have the benefit of a full training camp with the Eagles considering they acquired him after their final preseason game. Despite this, Minshew was incredibly efficient against the Jets.

FROM THE SB NATION NFL SHOW: Gardner Minshew awarded ‘Come Up of the Week’ on Monday Football Monday - BGN Radio

The SB Nation NFL Show brings together the greatest fan-alysts from across SB Nation's NFL team communities in one place for the first time ever.

What we learned from Eagles-Jets: Give Howie Roseman credit where it’s due - Inquirer

There’s a chance Hurts’ one game on the sideline benefits him and he takes from Minshew executing the passing offense at a higher clip. The best thing he might have done, as least as it relates to the starter, is show what can be gained with a simple checkdown. It isn’t sexy, and it speaks to what Minshew lacks in arm talent, but it can be effective, especially against the Jets and Giants of the NFL. Neither has shown enough to suggest he will get the Eagles closer to finding their quarterback savior. Lurie is said to still believe in Hurts, while Roseman isn’t as confident, per two independent sources familiar with their thinking. But if they think a starter is there in the draft (most don’t at this stage) or that they can get Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson (assuming they’re available and willing to waive no-trade clauses), they’ll likely pull the trigger. But if neither is possible, both Hurts and Minshew could serve as stopgaps as the Eagles address other deficiencies, specifically on defense, and arm themselves to get their quarterback in 2023. Maybe both could develop into more, or be serviceable enough with a strong run game and defense, but the Eagles are likely to play the odds that increase with an elite thrower and a pass-first offense.

Favorites for the NFC wild-card playoff race: Seven teams for two spots, including 49ers, Eagles, Washington and Vikings - ESPN+

The other is that the Eagles probably would prefer to figure out whether they want to keep Hurts as their 2022 starter before they enter the offseason. Miami’s winning streak has dropped its draft pick (which the Eagles own) out of the top five, but the Eagles still currently have the 10th and 11th picks in the 2022 draft, and they’re expected to add the 19th pick unless Carson Wentz suffers a season-ending injury. Those three first-rounders should be enough to get the Eagles someone such as Russell Wilson if the veteran signal-caller does hit the trade market after the season. Philly general manager Howie Roseman probably wants to figure out whether he’ll use those picks to build around Hurts or acquire his replacement.

Why Sirianni has to stick with Hurts - NBCSP

This year is about Hurts. It has to be. The Eagles need to find out who exactly he is and what he can be. They need to study and evaluate every rep, every snap, every decision, every throw, and simply put that ain’t happening if he’s on the bench. They didn’t draft him in the second round last year and then trade Carson Wentz to bench Hurts after one bad game. This is a little tricky since Hurts is coming off one of his worst games as a pro and Minshew is coming off one of his best, a week apart in the same stadium. And you can make the case that Minshew gives the Eagles a better chance to win right now and that as long as the Eagles have a realistic chance to reach the playoffs – and right now The 538 has them at 38 percent – Sirianni owes it to his players and the franchise and the city to play the guy who gives them the best chance to get there.

The First Read, Week 14: Rob Gronkowski powering Buccaneers; Washington rolling - NFL.com

The Eagles are about to have a quarterback controversy because of what Minshew just did in a 33-18 win over the Jets. Minshew went 20-of-25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns while filling in for injured starter Jalen Hurts, who was sidelined with an ankle injury. Hurts has played well enough in a revamped offense — the Eagles have been running the ball like crazy lately — that the Eagles actually are contending for a playoff spot. Minshew just showed what this offense can do when a more talented passer is under center, as he led the Eagles on seven straight scoring drives. It is important to say this came against one of the worst teams in the league. However, this is also Philadelphia, which means there will be plenty of debate this week.

Bye week primer: 5 storylines to follow in season’s stretch run - PE.com

It’s significant, but every team is dealing with the same thing. Quarterback Jalen Hurts missed Sunday’s game with a sprained ankle, so he will spend a lot of time with the athletic training staff getting healthy for Washington. Running back Miles Sanders left the game against the Jets with a sprained ankle that he will treat all week, and center Jason Kelce will do the same with his foot injury. Head Coach Nick Sirianni said the team received good news regarding Kelce on Monday. Running back Jordan Howard has missed two games with a knee injury. Cornerback Steven Nelson has a shoulder injury that forced him out of the Jets game, but Sirianni added that he should be good after the bye week. Truthfully, there are a dozen other players – if not more – who are banged up in the locker room. This week will do wonders for getting the Eagles healthy and primed for the final four games.

10 Fantasy Football Facts to know from NFL Week 13 - Fake Teams

8. Jake Elliott (30% rostered) has over 15 fantasy points in two of the last three weeks and over 12 fantasy points in four of his last six games.

Cowboys at Football Team: Why Sunday’s matchup will dictate how the rest of the Cowboys’ season plays out - Blogging The Boys

On the Cowboys side of things, even though Washington has been hot, Dallas still maintains a two-game lead in the division. Even if they lose to the Football Team on Sunday, they would still hold sole possession of first place in the NFC East by one game. So, not a must-win, right? Here’s why that couldn’t be more wrong. A month ago almost the entire football world thought of the Cowboys as true Super Bowl contenders. Flash forward to today, and many have jumped off the bandwagon. While things certainly haven’t been pretty over the past five games, Dallas is still more than capable of turning things around and finding their early-season form. But if the Cowboys want to recapture that magic and rediscover what led them to their 6-1 start to the season, there’s no more waiting. It absolutely has to happen this Sunday at FedEx Field.

Washington Football Team Vs. Las Vegas Raiders - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

Taylor Heinicke was far from perfect, but he yet again energized the team and made enough plays to keep the chains moving when we needed him to. He was a bit high and late on some passes, and nearly threw the game away to the Raiders on a floater late in the fourth quarter, but credit him for keeping his composure and having a short memory. He did a nice job taking what the defense allowed and getting the ball to his playmakers underneath. It may have been part of the game plan that Scott Turner put together, however he attempted just two passes of at least 20 air yards all game. He was, however, credited with three turnover-worthy plays...so there is much room for improvement; but you can’t even begin to measure his heart and desire!

Daniel Jones “unlikely” to play vs. Chargers, per report - Big Blue View

Daniel Jones is “unlikely” to be at quarterback for the New York Giants Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. The Giants had said that Jones, who missed Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins with what the team called a neck strain, would undergo further evaluation on Monday. That evaluation seems to have led to the conclusion that Jones will not be cleared for contact this week. Former NFL team doctor Dr. David Chao had raised the possibility that Jones could have a nerve issue.

Monday Football Monday #65: Lions get on the board with a win, John Harbaugh is a hero, a needed day for the Rams - The SB Nation NFL Show

Pete Sweeney and RJ Ochoa recap all of the Sunday action in Week 13 including the Detroit Lions who secured their first victory of the season against the Vikings, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh’s decision to go for the two-pt conversion and a needed day for the Rams.

