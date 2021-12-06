Eagles rookie report card from the win over the Jets

The Eagles got back in the win column after a great outing against the lowly New York Jets. Even with a backup quarterback under center and a rough start on defense, the Eagles came together to put the Jets away soundly. While the rookies did not play a huge part in this win, there are some performances worth noting.

DeVonta Smith: C

Not much to say about a two catch performance for DeVonta Smith. One of his catches did feature some nice moves afterward, but ultimately he didn’t move the needle in the offense. After the passing game got the offense going in the first half, the Eagles went heavy on the run in the second to ice the game.

His usage continues to be curious. After three straight weeks where it really felt like the Eagles were feeding him the ball, his targets and snaps have been down. Even in one receiver sets, Jalen Reagor was out there instead of the 10th overall pick. It is head-scratching stuff. He should be seeing the ball much more than Reagor, Quez Watkins and maybe even Dallas Goedert.

Landon Dickerson: A

It will never happen, but Landon Dickerson’s play should put him in Rookie of the Year conversation. Even after a rough start to the season, Dickerson has turned into a week-in, week-out ass kicker and this game was no different. The Jets defensive line has some talented players on it and they posed absolutely no threat to the offense.

Dickerson is a bully. Him and Jordan Mailata probably form the meanest left side in the whole NFL. He continues to be a force and a joy to watch.

Milton Williams: C-

Milton Williams did not stand out against the Jets, nor did he log a stat. However it’s hard to say he played poorly.

Williams got hurt late in the game. Hopefully he can come back soon.

Zech McPhearson: B-

Zech McPhearson actually saw some quality playing time as Steven Nelson went down with injury. McPhearson looked really solid for the most part but did get called for a holding penalty.

If Steven Nelson can’t go for the team’s next game, the Eagles should feel pretty comfortable in knowing Zech McPhearson looks ready to contribute on defense.

Kenneth Gainwell: A

I’ve been pounding this drum all season and opportunity finally presented itself for Kenneth Gainwell to show out as a legitimate offensive weapon. The rookie running back looked solid as a ball carrier, especially on his rushing touchdown where he beautifully followed his blocks and knifed through the Jets defense for the score.

More than that, Gainwell continues to be an important part of the passing game. He is a quality check down option who also has shown use splitting out wide and in the slot.

Injury was the main reason Gainwell got this chance with Jordan Howard nursing a knee issue and Boston Scott dealing with the flu. I hope this signals to the coaching staff that Gainwell should be on the field one way or another. Given his ability to catch and run the football, maybe he can take some snaps from a certain wide receiver…

Marlon Tuipulotu: N/A

Healthy scratch.

Patrick Johnson: N/A

Got some special teams snaps but got banged up and didn’t return.

Tarron Jackson: B

Tarron Jackson saw a healthy 19 snaps in this game where he continues to hold his own as a run defender. He has yet to show much as a pass rusher, but it’s exciting the late round pick has carved out a nice role for himself on defense.

Jack Stoll: A

Jack Stoll might as well be the sixth man on the Eagles offensive line. The rookie tight end saw a ton of time playing in two and three tight end sets where he paved the way for the Eagles running game on the edges.