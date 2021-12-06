Monday Night Football: Patriots vs. Bills

The final game of Week 13 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the New England Patriots (8-4) on the road against the Buffalo Bills (7-4). It’s a big AFC East battle featuring rookie standout Mac Jones and high-variance Josh Allen.

The Patriots lead the all-time series between these teams, 76-45-1, but the Bills have won the past two meetings. They last faced off in late-December 2020, with Buffalo getting a huge road win, 38-9. The last time they placed each other in Buffalo was early-November 202, with the Bills getting a narrow home win, 24-21.

There are some familiar faces and Eagles alumni on both sidelines for this matchup, including Ryan Bates and Jordan Poyer for the Bills — with Poyer looking to add to the 5 interceptions he’s already made this season — and Nelson Agholor and Jalen Mills for the Bills.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, December 6, 2021

Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (NE), 83 (Buf.), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (NE), 225 (Buf.), 88 (National) | SXM App: 821 (NE), 803 (Buf.), 88 (National)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

New England Patriots: +2.5 (+120)

Buffalo Bills: -2.5 (-140)

Over/under: 41 points

