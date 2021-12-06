NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles get some unexpected help in their wild card chase

The NFL playoff picture is coming in to focus with five weeks remaining in the 2021 regular season. While much is yet to be finalized, this we do know: the Philadelphia Eagles are in the hunt for one of the seven spots in their conference. Let’s take a look at the NFC standings after Week 13.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

DIVISION LEADERS

1 - Arizona Cardinals (10-2)

2 - Green Bay Packers (9-3)

3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3)

4 - Dallas Cowboys (8-4)

WILD CARD TEAMS

5 - Los Angeles Rams (8-4)

6 - Washington Football Team (6-6)

7 - San Francisco 49ers (6-6)

IN THE HUNT

8 - Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

9 - Minnesota Vikings (5-7)

10 - Carolina Panthers (5-7)

11 - Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

12 - New Orleans Saints (5-7)

The Eagles received some unexpected help in Week 13 with both the Vikings and 49ers losing despite entering their games as favorites. San Fran was defeated by a reeling Seattle Seahawks team while the Vikings found a way to get beat by the previously winless Detroit Lions.

One result that very much did not help the Eagles, however, was the Washington Football Team beating the Las Vegas Raiders. Had the WFT lost, the Birds would currently be holding a spot in the playoff picture.

The Eagles will get the opportunity to move ahead of their NFC East foe as they’re set to play Washington twice in the next few weeks: first at home in Week 15 and then on the road in Week 17. Earlier this season, the Football Team looked like they might be a pushover. But Washington is rolling recently with four straight wins. They figure to provide a challenge for the Eagles; Philly can hardly assume a series sweep.

The good news for the Eagles is they’ll have some extra rest before entering one of their biggest games of the season. The team is off in Week 14 with an usually late bye. After getting some much-needed R&R, the pressure will be on to play quality football down the stretch in order to punch their postseason ticket. It’s entirely doable but far from guaranteed.