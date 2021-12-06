Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Minshew Mania, a place for improvement, more in Roob’s obs - NBCSP

Nick Sirianni was clear all week that whatever happened Sunday, whoever started at quarterback, no matter how well they played, Jalen Hurts would remain the Eagles’ starting quarterback. And I guess that’s the right thing to do. Hurts doesn’t deserve to lose his starting job to Gardner Minshew based on two games at MetLife Stadium – one really bad one by Hurts and one really good one by Minshew. And it’s important to remember that Minshew was playing Sunday against one of the worst defenses in football. Still. The contrast between Hurts and Minshew was eye opening. Minshew used the entire field, made quick decisions in the pocket, spread the ball around, used the mid-range game, looked off receivers and operated the offense efficiently and productively in ways we just haven’t seen with Hurts. And he did that despite not being here for training camp, never playing a snap with DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert or the other receivers and not even getting any 1st-team reps until this past Wednesday. Minshew finished 20-for-25 for 242 yards, two touchdowns, no INTs and a 133.7 passer rating – highest by an Eagles QB since his former Jaguars teammate Nick Foles had a 141.4 against the Vikings in 2018 and highest by an Eagles QB on the road since Foles’ 149.3 in Green Bay in 2013. He wasn’t just good. He was very good. It’s going to be an interesting two weeks.

Nick Sirianni shuts down Eagles quarterback controversy by backing Jalen Hurts - BGN

Sirianni went on to say that of course Hurts wanted to play, but the decision is a collaborative effort between the doctors, trainers, and player, to do what’s best. He reiterated what he talked about earlier in the week, explaining that they had a revised game plan given Hurts’ potentially being more limited in his ability to run and scramble due to the ankle injury, but they also had some different plans in place should Gardner Minshew be the starter. When asked if Hurts would be the team’s starting quarterback moving forward, Sirianni was quick to say, “Of course,” and then later elaborated on why.

BGN Instant Reaction Show: Gardner Minshew leads Philly to victory against Jets, 33-18 - BGN Radio

Eytan Shander and Jessi Towne Taylor discuss their takeaways from the Eagles victory against the Jets including Gardner Minshew who had himself a day, Jonathan Gannon who remains on the hot seat and they look ahead to the Birds bye week.

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Jets game - PhillyVoice

The ‘Fake WIP Caller’ Award: Dallas Goedert. WIP host: “OK, we’re gonna go to Gallas Doedert in Philly.” Gallas (in suspiciously disguised voice): “Yes hello, I think that Gardner Minshew should be the starting quarterback of this team going forward. He knows the value of a good tight end.” Goedert had 6 catches on 6 targets for 105 yards and 2 TDs in Minshew’s first start. We showed the first one above. Here was his second one. Throwing the ball to the best players is an interesting concept.

Good Enough - Iggles Blitz

It was impressive to see Minshew go 20-25-242 with a pair of TDs in his first start of the year. Any talk of him stealing away the starting job from Jalen Hurts is going too far, though. You could see Minshew’s limitations on Sunday. He underthrew Dallas Goedert on both TDs. A couple of his other throws were so slow they seemed to have hang time. Minshew looked very uncomfortable running RPOs. He didn’t seem sure of what to do. There is a big difference in being a good backup QB and being a good starting QB. Minshew’s physical limitations should keep him as a backup. There is nothing wrong with that. Good backup QBs have real value. He’s a better player than Koy Detmer and Detmer lasted in the NFL for nine years. It is fun to watch Minshew play and to see him deal with the media. He’s a funny guy and brings a lot of energy to whatever he’s doing. That personality isn’t going to help him when he’s got to drive the ball down the field or to the sideline. Minshew is good at small-ball, but that’s not a long term sustainable offense.

Week 13: ‘Seven Shots’—How T.J. Watt And Steelers Kept Playoff Hopes Alive By Stopping Ravens Late - FMIA

Per Tankathon early this morning, Philadelphia’s going to have a lot of early draft capital to spend next April. The Eagles are projected to pick 12th, 13th and 17th next April in the first round, though clearly that will change significantly by regular season’s end Jan. 9. The Eagles have Miami’s one and their own one, and have all but clinched having Indy’s one. Carson Wentz, traded to the Colts last offseason, had to play 75 percent of the Colts snaps this year, or 70 percent if the Colts make the playoffs, to turn a 2022 second-round pick from Indy to a first-rounder. On Sunday, Wentz played 62 snaps against Houston, and with four games left, he might have already qualified for the 75 percent. Per Jimmy Kempski’s fun Wentz snap count tracker in Philly Voice, Wentz, based on the Colts’ average snaps per game on offense, needs to play about 854 snaps this year to get to 75 percent. Wentz, after Sunday, has played 854. Barring something really weird, the Eagles now will have their own first-round pick, and those from the Dolphins and Colts, and all could be in the top 20 of the round. In all, the Eagles will have nine picks in the first five rounds: three in the first, single picks in the second, third and fourth rounds, and three in the fifth. With quarterbacks not projected to be super-high in round one, the Eagles would likely be able to sit or maneuver slightly to draft one … or package three attractive picks to get a Deshaun Watson or to chase a Russell Wilson.

Jalen Hurts is still the Eagles’ starting QB, but what can he learn from Gardner Minshew’s performance? - The Athletic

Still, there’s no ignoring the inconsistencies and prolonged periods of inefficient passing. Sirianni has adjusted the offense to compensate for Hurts. It’s clear Sirianni’s offense is enhanced when the quarterback is completing passes at a high rate. One game against a bad defense shouldn’t create a quarterback controversy, and Hurts will be the starter when he returns. But he must be better for his time away because parts of the Eagles offense certainly were. “I think he’s sitting back learning when he can,” Minshew said. “It’s big. I’ve been in that situation where it’s really a good opportunity to sit back and see things from a different perspective. And I think it was awesome having him there today.”

2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Sunday’s games - NFL.com

The Eagles’ move for Gardner Minshew paid off Sunday. Minshew was sharp Sunday, completing 80% of his passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and a 133.7 passer rating that looked much like it appeared in the stat sheet. Minshew didn’t throw an incompletion until 1:25 was left in the half, connecting on his first 11 attempts of the game. His first three possessions in his first game as the Eagles’ temporary starter resulted in touchdowns. It wasn’t until the final possession of a game that was in hand that Philadelphia didn’t produce points from an offensive possession. Much of the credit for that is due to Minshew and Miles Sanders﻿, who was consistently productive on the ground (24 carries, 120 yards) before exiting with an ankle injury. Jalen Hurts is still the guy in Philadelphia, but it sure is nice to have an experienced backup capable of filling in when needed.

Gardner Minshew starts in place of injured Jalen Hurts, lifts Philadelphia Eagles past New York Jets - ESPN

The Jets appeared to be caught off guard by the Eagles’ 11th-hour quarterback change. Cornerback Bryce Hall admitted they didn’t prepare for Minshew to start. “No, we didn’t,” Hall said. “We prepared for Jalen.” The Jets’ players and coaches talked all week about how they relished the challenge of facing Hurts and the Eagles’ prolific rushing attack. In the first half, the Eagles seemed ready to run, using two- and three-tight-end packages, but they threw out of that personnel grouping. Both of Goedert’s touchdown catches came on wide-open passes. Coach Robert Saleh and linebacker C.J. Mosley downplayed the quarterback change, insisting they prepared for the Eagles’ system, not one particular quarterback. Even Hall backed that up, saying, “In terms of the preparation, had we known ahead of time, I don’t think it really honestly would’ve changed much at all.”

Eagles 33 Jets 18: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly, The Zach, The Defense, The Kicking, and The Officiating - Gang Green Nation

It was not an enjoyable game, but there is at least one potential silver lining. That is the potential positive trajectory of the rookie quarterback. If last week fans were disappointed in a victory because Zach Wilson played poorly, there are positives to take from this one. We won’t know whether this is the start of something big or an isolated positive half of football. for at least another week. But if you entered this game hoping to leave with some rationale for hope, you got that if nothing else.

Giants vs. Dolphins ‘things I think’: This one was hard to watch - Big Blue View

It is simply excruciating to watch the New York Giants try to play offensive football. It is, well, mostly offensive. The Giants’ 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday was filled with inept offense. Bad quarterback play, play-makers not making plays, awful offensive line play, embarrassing operational snafus leading to penalties and wasted timeouts, red zone and near-red zone incompetence. overly conservative fourth-down decision-making. Check. Check. Check. Check. Check. Check. Yes, Jason Garrett was justifiably let go as Giants’ offensive coordinator. It is brutally obvious, though, that while Garrett was likely part of the problem, the Giants’ offensive woes run far deeper than that. Head coach Joe Judge tried the whole we’re showing signs positive spin thing post game. Among his quotes were: “There’s a lot of things moving in the right direction” on offense. “There are a lot of players I saw make a lot of plays” on offense. I don’t need to re-watch the game to know that Judge is in spin mode, probably cognizant of how bad things are but unwilling to say it out loud. Forget 30 points, which the Giants have not reached yet during Judge’s tenure as head coach. Sunday marked the third consecutive game in which the Giants failed to score more than 13.

Brian Johnson introduces himself with game winning kick against the Raiders - Hogs Haven

At the moment, Washington is in 2nd place in the NFC East division, and in 6th place in the national conference. This means that the Football Team is well poised for the playoffs, either as a wilcard team or as the division champion of the NFC East. Strange as it might seem, if Washington can run the table, winning its final 5 games, then it will repeat as division champion. Either way, the team has put itself in a good position with its 4-game winning streak (the 3rd longest winning streak in the NFL prior to Sunday Night Football). As is almost always true, the most important game is the next one, so Washington needs to extend the streak to 5 games at FedEx this Sunday afternoon!

Logan Thomas “likely” tore his ACL and MCL Week 13 vs. Raiders - DraftKings Nation

It appears the worst has come to fruition, as Washington tight end Logan Thomas has reportedly torn his ACL and MCL in Week 13, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ricky Seals-Jones will take back the No. 1 tight end job moving forward.

We are about to experience an onslaught of NFC East games across all four teams - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys look like they have full control over the NFC East, but until t-shirts and caps have been secured anything can happen. We all had thoughts along these lines following the team’s Thanksgiving Day loss as, at the time, the Cowboys were 7-4 with the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6 heading into last weekend) lurking. Thankfully the New York Giants kept them at bay, established more breathing room for Dallas, and the Cowboys won against the New Orleans Saints to get us through those rocky waters. It appears as if the Cowboys should win their first division title since 2018, but that isn’t to say that the NFC East isn’t going to experience a ton of drama over the coming weeks. We noted back in the offseason about how the league jammed two thirds of common NFC East games into the season’s final five weeks and we have just about arrived to Week 14. Buckle up.

Sunday Late Night Wrap Up #13: Chiefs continue to dominate Denver + Everything you need to know - The SB Nation NFL Show

In today’s episode, The Chiefs defense carries them to a win, TB 12 and Gronk make history, and the Lions get their first win of the year! You’ll get that and everything else you need to know about Week 13.

