Sunday Night Football: Broncos vs. Chiefs

Sunday’s slate of games in Week 13 will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup featuring the Denver Broncos (6-5) and Kansas City Chiefs (7-4).

The Chiefs lead the all-time series between these teams, 67-54, and are on quite the win streak, beating the Broncos the last 11 meetings in a row. They last faced off in Dec. 2020, with the Chiefs winning at home, 22-16.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Location: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (Den.), 83 (KC), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Den.), 225 (KC), 88 (National) | SXM App: 821 (Den.), 803 (KC), National (88)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Denver Broncos: +8.5 (+310)

Kansas City Chiefs: -8.5 (-410)

Over/under: 46.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Broncos: www.MileHighReport.com

Chiefs: www.ArrowheadPride.com

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!