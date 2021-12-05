Sunday Night Football: Broncos vs. Chiefs

Sunday’s slate of games in Week 13 will come to an end with a Sunday Night Football matchup featuring the Denver Broncos (6-5) and Kansas City Chiefs (7-4).
The Chiefs lead the all-time series between these teams, 67-54, and are on quite the win streak, beating the Broncos the last 11 meetings in a row. They last faced off in Dec. 2020, with the Chiefs winning at home, 22-16.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:20 PM EST
Channel: NBC
Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021
Location: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO
Radio: SIRIUS: 81 (Den.), 83 (KC), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (Den.), 225 (KC), 88 (National) | SXM App: 821 (Den.), 803 (KC), National (88)
Online Streaming
Odds
Denver Broncos: +8.5 (+310)
Kansas City Chiefs: -8.5 (-410)
Over/under: 46.5 points
