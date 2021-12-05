Jason Kelce suffers painful injury late in Eagles vs. Jets game

The Eagles had just ruled Miles Sanders out with an ankle injury when veteran Jason Kelce was seen on the ground in pain with just two minutes to play against the Jets. He was barely able to get off the field under his own power, trying hard not to put weight on his left leg, and very gingerly made his way into the locker room.

Jason Kelce is hurt (again). Crawling on the ground in pain. Not good. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) December 5, 2021

Kelce missed half of their Week 12 game against the Giants dealing with what he described as a knee injury that left his quad unable to fire out of his stance. In the days that followed, he detailed everything he and the medical staff tried to get him back on the field, and shortly after halftime, he had loosened up enough to return.

At the time, there didn’t seem to be any indication that the injury would linger or that he anticipated missing any additional time. Now, things could be considerably worse depending on what the problem ends up being. Fortunately, the Eagles are heading into their bye week, but you still never want to see the anchor of the offensive line suffer an obviously painful injury.

Nate Herbig stepped in for Kelce and immediately snapped the ball over Gardner Minshew’s head, so here’s hoping the bye week is either enough for Kelce to return or at least gives Herbig some time to adjust back to the center position.