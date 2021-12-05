Miles Sanders suffers injury in Eagles vs. Jets

Miles Sanders was ruled out for the remainder of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 13 game against the New York Jets on Sunday following an ankle injury he suffered in the fourth quarter. It was 3rd-and-5 on the Jets 29-yard-line when the running back caught the ball for one yard before being tackled.

Miles Sanders is now sitting on the Eagles bench with a towel over his head



Players and coaches have come over to talk to him and pat him on the head pic.twitter.com/X7NkZwR1gB — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 5, 2021

Prior to his injury, Sanders was having a big game, notching 24 carries for 120 yards plus an additional three catches for 22 yards, but didn’t get into the end zone. The Eagles were without Jordan Howard coming into the game which gave rookie running back Kenny Gainwell a few touches, but Sanders was every bit the lead rusher before being sidelined.

Sanders was dealing with some soreness following the Giants game last week, but had always planned on playing Sunday. The good news is that the Eagles finally have their bye week in Week 14, so hopefully Sanders — and all the other injured players — will be able to get some rest and heal up before coming down the NFC East-loaded stretch.