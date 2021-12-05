Jeff Stoutland missing from Eagles vs Jets, reportedly not feeling well

Eagles offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Jeff Stoutland was not on the sideline to start the Eagles’ Week 13 matchup with the Jets. Multiple reports indicate that Stoutland wasn’t feeling well, and the team is evaluating him as a precaution — although, the team isn’t ruling out him returning later depending on how he feels.

In his absence, assistant Eagles OL coach Roy Istvan will step into that role, but the run game could certainly take a hit without Stoutland. Head coach Nick Sirianni spoke about Stoutland’s contributions to the offense’s recent run success, and emphasized how important his research and experience is during the week and games.

The good news for the Eagles’ offensive line is that Jason Kelce is back in the starting lineup after missing half of last week’s game with a knee injury, and the group as a whole has established a good rapport and chemistry as they’ve had some consistency the past few weeks. Plus, they’ve got Lane Johnson back, who has been as impactful as ever.