Eagles vs. Jets first quarter score updates

Here we go!

By Brandon Lee Gowton
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Whatcha gonna do when Minshew Mania runs wild on YOU, brother?

The Philadelphia Eagles will be relying on their backup quarterback as they try to beat the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. Despite the absence of Jalen Hurts, this is still a very, very winnable game for the Birds. There are no good excuses for them to lose this one.

The Eagles need to step up and take care of business. Let’s see if they can make it happen.

Here’s some basic information to help guide you through the game:

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss the game and stay tuned for new threads after each quarter!

