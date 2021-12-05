Eagles-Jets inactives: Jalen Hurts officially OUT, Boston Scott will play

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2021 NFL Week 13 game against the New York Giants.

The following Eagles players have been designated as INACTIVE: Jalen Hurts, Jordan Howard, Marlon Tuipulotu, Tay Gowan, Mac McCain, and Kary Vincent Jr.

Hurts is officially OUT. He was ruled questionable on the final injury report after being limited in practice all week due to his ankle sprain. On Saturday night, Derrick Gunn reported Hurts wouldn’t play against the Jets and Gardner Minshew would start in his place. Minshew is making his first start with Philly.

Reid Sinnett is active as Minshew’s backup. It’s the first time he’s dressed for an Eagles game since joining the team in late October.

Howard is missing his second straight game due to a knee injury. The Eagles have three running backs active in his absence: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Kenneth Gainwell. Scott is indeed playing after being ruled questionable on the final injury report after missing practice all week due to illness. It remains to be seen if his missed time will impact his snap count. Sanders figures to lead the way at running back but Scott and/or Gainwell could be in line for touches as well.

The other players are regular healthy scratches. No surprises there.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

QB Jalen Hurts - Injury.

RB Jordan Howard - Injury.

DT Marlon Tuipulotu - Depth defensive tackle.

CB Tay Gowan - Depth cornerback.

CB Mac McCain - Depth cornerback.

DB Kary Vincent Jr. - Depth defensive back.

New York Jets Inactive List

Jets leading receiver Corey Davis is notably active despite being ruled questionable. Same deal for starters Folorunso Fatukasi, John Franklin-Myers, Morgan Moses, and Quincy Williams.

TE Trevon Wesco

RB La’Michal Perine

DL Isaiah Williams

DL Tim Ward

DL Sheldon Rankins

S Jarrod Wilson

CB Rachad Wildgoose